11 of the biggest Game of Thrones plot holes

From Digital Spy

Much as we love Game of Thrones, even a world populated by magicians, monsters and dragons has to have some internal consistency. It's left us scratching our heads (and turning to Google for answers) more than once.

So, after an obsessive analysis, too many cups of coffee and a lot of chocolate peanuts, we've picked out 11 times that it made not a lick of sense.

1. How did Varys and Arya travel across the Seven Kingdoms so quickly?

Even just Westeros and Essos combined makes for a pretty big land mass, so how exactly do characters on GoT zip from one kingdom to another in such a short space of time?

Littlefinger alone traversed something close to 3,500 miles in just a few episodes, while Tyrion's trip from Winterfell to Meereen would equal upwards of 6,000 miles.

"The timelines of the various story threads don't necessarily match up all the time," producer Bryan Cogman has insisted. "This is to avoid things like, say, Arya spending four episodes on a boat."

Hmm. Not convinced. We prefer our own theory that Varys has mastered the power of teleportation.

Game of Thrones: NOW we know how Varys got from Meereen to Dorne so quickly... pic.twitter.com/Nm4dE8trzE - Digital Spy (@digitalspy) June 30, 2016

2. How did Arya survive her stabbing by the Waif?

She's a tough cookie, no question, but for Arya to survive a knife being shoved into her guts – and twisted – by the Waif? And then to engage in an epic parkour chase through the streets of Braavos? And all it took to tend her wounds was a little TLC from Lady Crane?

It took less to off the mighty Khal Drogo. Nope. Sorry. Not buying it.

3. Why didn't Jon Snow's resurrection require a blood sacrifice?

Stannis' demonic curses on his opponents – Robb Stark, Balon Greyjoy and Joffrey Baratheon – required "King's blood" leeched from Gendry. Melisandre had to burn poor Princess Shireen just to stop it snowing.

But all it took to bring Jon Snow back from the dead was a quick sponge down and a haircut? What are the rules here?

4. Melisandre took off her necklace once before – and nothing happened

Slipping off her magic necklace at the close of last year's 'The Red Woman' revealed Melisandre's true form – pale, wizened and almost impossibly ancient.

But wait, didn't she take her necklace off once before, while taking a bath in season four's 'Mockingbird'? With no ill effect? Explain that one...

5. How did the Sand Snakes teleport to King's Landing?

