11 arrested, including alleged pimp, in Claremont prostitution sting

Eleven people were arrested in Claremont on Thursday as three undercover officers posing as prostitutes were contacted by 10 would-be customers and one pimp.

The Claremont Police Department “received multiple complaints from residents, business owners, and [passersby] regarding prostitution” near Indian Hill Boulevard and the 10 Freeway, police said in a news release.

At that location, the undercover officers posed as prostitutes and were solicited for sex by 10 “Johns,” or would-be customers, who were then arrested by other officers in the area, police said.

Those 10 people are:

Alexander Anthony Guerra, 33 years old from Pomona

Santos Villatamoreno, 35 years old from Highland

Brian Eugene Cannon, 46 years old from Hesperia

Stevey Macias Yanez, 47 years old from Pomona

Jose Anaya, 30 years old from Pomona

Jason Orellana, 25 years old from Pomona

Sergio Andrade, 44 years old from Ontario

Malik Edwards, 29 years old from Claremont

Wilmer Hernandeznino, 32 years old from Ontario

Isaias Castroesparza, 33 years old from Bloomington

Castroesparza is also a registered sex offender for sexual battery, police said.

An 11th man, Raheem Tiyon Blackmon, was also arrested for attempting to “pimp and pander” an undercover officer, authorities said. Blackmon, a 31-year-old from Antoich, was taken to a hospital for medical reasons, and his case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

The 10 alleged Johns were booked and released with citations for a pending appearance in Pomona Superior Court.

