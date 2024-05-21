11 arrested for drugs and guns in western GA

Eleven people were arrested in Troup County over the course of two weeks for various drug and weapons charges.

Markevis Daeshawn Brown, 21, of LaGrange, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during certain felonies.

Jalen Deshaun Parham, 20, of LaGrange, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during certain felonies.

Jaquadrian Hardy, 26, of LaGrange, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule II narcotic with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during certain felonies, and theft by receiving stolen property.

Adarius Dijuan Reese, 26, of LaGrange, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl.

Henry Bradford, 33, of LaGrange, was charged with probation violation, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Corithian Newton, 27, of LaGrange, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Santerio Bailey, 34, of LaGrange, was charged with probation violation, possession of a Schedule I narcotic and possession of a Schedule II narcotic.

Tudorus Henderson, 45, of LaGrange, was charged with probation violation and sale of cocaine.

Keymarious Davidson, 25, of West Point, was charged with Superior and State probation violations, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon , and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Jamichael Williams, 18, of LaGrange, was charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Ankevious Moore, 18, of LaGrange, was charged with possession of a machine gun, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana, and obstruction of an officer.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and K9 division worked with LaGrange police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision to conduct the investigations in areas of recent gun violence in Troup County.

