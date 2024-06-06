11 apply to be top North Dakota oil regulator

Lynn Helms, director of the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources, stands on stage during a commemoration event celebrating his retirement during the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference at the Bismarck Event Center on May 15, 2024. (Michael Achterling/North Dakota Monitor)

The search for a replacement for North Dakota’s top oil regulator has yielded 11 applicants.

The committee tasked with finding a replacement for Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms will meet Monday to review the applicants recommended by Preng and Associates, a firm hired to help with the search.

The search committee will ultimately recommend three to five finalists for interviews with the Industrial Commission. The names of the finalists will become public.

The director of the Department of Mineral Resources reports to the state Industrial Commission, made up of the governor, attorney general and agriculture commissioner.

Reice Haase, deputy executive director of the Industrial Commission, said the search firm reached out to more than 100 prospective applicants. Haase said Preng and Associates were contracted to help with the search, to be paid up to $75,000.

Haase said the search committee did not establish a salary range for the job posting. Helms has an annual salary of $292,847.

The deadline to apply was May 31.

Helms announced in January that he would be retiring at the end of June. Helms was appointed to lead the Oil and Gas Division in 1998. In 2005, the Oil and Gas Division merged with the North Dakota Geological Survey and was reorganized as the Department of Mineral Resources, where Helms has continued to serve as director.

Since then, the North Dakota oil industry has expanded dramatically and it is the nation’s No. 3 producer behind Texas and New Mexico.

In May, the Williston Basin Petroleum Council marked 5 billion barrels of oil produced from the Bakken I formation and honored Helms for his contributions.

At the conference, Helms publicly advised his successor to “get out of the way” to allow innovation in the industry and called regulation a “necessary evil.”

