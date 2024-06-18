$11.5 million for Treasure Coast projects vetoed from state budget, mostly in St. Lucie

With the stroke of a pen last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed nearly $11.5 million in projects on the Treasure Coast, ranging from local-government infrastructure improvements to funds for local charity groups.

Though the vetoes cancel a significant portion of the funds Treasure Coast communities expected from the budget passed by the Legislature earlier this year, they make up less than 1¼% of the $950 million in vetoes made by DeSantis statewide.

DeSantis did not explain any of his vetoes when signing the budget last week, but said he is committed to reducing state government spending.

Water projects get axed

A majority of the vetoed Treasure Coast funds were those requested by local government bodies in St. Lucie County. That includes the largest cut — $2.5 million for the Fort Pierce Utilities Authority to help with the ongoing relocation of the wastewater treatment plant from South Hutchinson Island to the mainland. The project, which has received about $20 million in state funds from grants and previous budgets, will have to make do without the additional $2.5 million this year.

Port St. Lucie also saw a major wastewater project have its funding vetoed, with $1.5 million no longer coming to the city for improvements at the Westport Wastewater Treatment Facility. The city saw $262,500 vetoed for improvements at the A14 water control structure, part of the city's drainage system.

Also vetoed was $500,000 in funding for sewer connection assistance in Stuart and $293,670 for septic to sewer design in St. Lucie Village.

Road improvements are vetoed

Another Fort Pierce budget item axed was $2 million for phase two of infrastructure work on 13th Street on a half-mile section of 13th Street between Georgia Avenue and Virginia Avenue.

In Sewall's Point, a similar veto removed $500,000 for road reconstruction.

Lagoon and ocean projects lose funding

Funding for the third phase of ongoing work to restore seagrass in Fort Pierce was also vetoed. That $1 million will no longer be going to the state Department of Environmental Protection for that phase of the project. It was already nearly a quarter of the amount that had been requested.

Another project to lose funding was $1 million for maintenance and safety improvements at the Sebastian Inlet's north and south jetties.

In Vero Beach, $500,000 in grant funding was vetoed that would have gone to the city marina's south complex.

Indian River County also saw $375,000 vetoed that would have gone to Indian River Lagoon outfall upgrades for nutrient and waste removal.

Charity group has funding pulled, too

Ignite Careers for Martin Teens, a program at the Boys & Girls Club in East Stuart, also saw $1 million in funding vetoed. Two separate line items, one for $800,000 and one for $200,000, were removed by DeSantis.

What funding remains?

While most of the funds for projects on the Treasure Coast were vetoed, a few line items remain.

Surviving funding includes: $1.1 million for aquatic vegetation restoration in the Sebastian River; $940,000 for potable water at Marin County's Gomez Community affordable housing project; $500,000 to the Martin County Sheriff's Office for a mental health housing pod; and $500,000 for a retrofit at Bessey Creek in Martin County.

The budget also includes one-time funding for capital projects at public colleges and universities, including about $7.4 million for building renovations at Indian River State College.

With the IRSC-funding included, nearly $10.5 million in state funds will be coming to the Treasure Coast, less than half of what the Legislature agreed to in March.

