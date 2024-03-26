At 11:15 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in Orlando

Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference Tuesday in Orlando.

The governor is planning to speak around 11:15 a.m. from the Orange County State Attorney’s Office.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody will also speak at the event.

The governor’s press office did not say what DeSantis is planning to address at the event.

