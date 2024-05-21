ON 11 AT 11: Butler County lightning strike survivor shares story to bring awareness to others

We are entering the warm, muggy season here in Western Pennsylvania. June, July and august are prime time for sudden thunderstorms and dangerous lightning.

Every year, more than 270 people are struck by lightning. Many survive, but they risk serious, lasting health effects.

Channel 11 Meteorologist Adis Juklo spent time with one Butler County man who survived against all odds. He hopes his story brings awareness to others who spend time outdoors during the peak thunderstorm season - tonight on 11 at 11.

