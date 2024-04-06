10th Street Bypass reopens to traffic after flooding

The 10th Street Bypass reopened to traffic late Friday night.

It was closed between I-279 Parkway North/Fort Duquesne Bridge and Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

>> 10th Street Bypass closed due to anticipated flooding

The bypass had been shut down for two days due to heavy flooding.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

3rd body recovered from collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge 2 Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets worth $300K sold in local counties Man dies after being shot multiple times near UPMC McKeesport VIDEO: Local dam reopens, releases water after area flooding DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts