10News Ben Higgins to throw out first pitch at Padres game
ABC 10News Sports Anchor Ben Higgins will throw out the first pitch at the Padres game Tuesday night.
Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid is expected to play Tuesday night versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. He has been sideline for two months with a meniscus injury.
Rangers third baseman Josh Jung suffered a fractured right wrist on Monday. The team called up top prospect Justin Foscue to replace him on the roster.
Neither the LSU men's nor women's basketball team has been on the court for the anthem for the past several years.
The Titans guaranteed $55 million to Sneed after trading for him.
X has named a new head of safety nearly a year after the last executive in the position resigned.
The fediverse -- the name for the social network made of interconnected servers, like Mastodon and others -- got another boost of legitimacy Tuesday as the @Potus (President of the United States) account on Instagram Threads shared its first federated post. The account operated by Biden's team published a message regarding the president's support of reproductive freedom on Threads, Meta's up-and-coming Twitter/X competitor. In short, the term refers to interconnected servers running social networks which can all talk to each other.
Dan Devine is joined by Frank Madden from Locked On Bucks to discuss a Milwaukee Bucks season that has included two new head coaches and a new superstar (Damian Lillard) to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo.
England’s National Health Service (NHS) said on Tuesday that “tens of thousands of children and adults” with type 1 diabetes will receive an “artificial pancreas” to help manage their insulin levels.
It's time for a toast! Treat your 2024 graduate to one of these special graduation gifts anyone would enjoy.
On Tuesday Amazon launched a new service called Deadline Cloud that lets customers set up, deploy and scale up graphics and visual effects rendering pipelines on AWS cloud infrastructure. The new service, which is geared toward the media and entertainment industry, was timed for the National Association of Broadcasters conference in Las Vegas that kicks off later this month. Using Deadline Cloud, customers in media and entertainment as well as architecture and engineering can use AWS compute to render content for TV shows, movies, ads, video games and digital blueprints, said AWS GM of creative tools Antony Passemard.
The Orioles, Yankees and Rangers round out the top five of our inaugural 2024 power rankings.
Porsche is testing a new electric SUV to slot in somewhere above the Macan EV; this is either a Cayenne EV or the three-row K1. We have some thoughts about that based on what the camo is telling us.
February's JOLTS report showed the labor market has remained in a strong position while the Federal Reserve holds interest rates at multidecade highs.
Turkey has gained a well-earned reputation as being a veritable cauldron of mobile games startups, leading to the rise of VCs dedicated to the sector. The latest to join this coterie is Laton Ventures, a new gaming-focused VC that has raised a $35 million fund. Founding partner — and solo GP — Görkem Türk says he's aiming to build a bridge between the Turkish gaming ecosystem and the rest of the world, investing in the pre-seed and seed stages.
Spotify announced on Tuesday that it's bringing its free audiobooks perk to Canada, Ireland and New Zealand. Spotify also announced that it's expanding its audiobooks catalog from 200,000 to 250,000 titles. The expansion comes two months after Spotify said its audiobooks service is the second-largest audiobook provider behind Amazon-owned Audible.
Elton Sawyer said the race winner "rolled early" on the final restart at Richmond.
Former Red Sox president Larry Lucchino, who helped lead the team to three World Series championship, died at 78.
Dave the Diver is heading to PlayStation Plus on April 16. Also, Godzilla is somehow entering the game’s world in May.
Apple is making the Vision Pro a bit more social with the introduction of Spatial Personas.
Booker's effort helped the Suns gain ground on the Pelicans in the playoffs, and allowed the Timberwolves to clinch a top-six playoff spot.