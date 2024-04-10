$10K reward offered for information regarding dead body found in East Palo Alto

(KRON) — Advocacy group Mothers Against Murder is offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps East Palo Alto police identify and arrest a killer.

Just before 11 a.m. on Monday, a community member flagged down an East Palo Alto police officer and pointed him to a suspected injured person on Newell Road near West Bayshore Road. The officer found a man dead who officers deemed suffered a fatal wound.

The victim was identified as Leonard Clark, 54, of East Palo Alto.

Tuesday, the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy on Clark and determined the fatal wound to be “criminal in nature.” The cause of death has not been released.

Mothers Against Murder, which advocates for victims of violence, is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Clark’s murder. The information must be received within the next 90 days.

Anyone with information should contact the East Palo Alto Police Department, Detective Salvador Perez at 650-660-2643 or sperez@cityofepa.org.

