$10K reward offered for information leading to arrest in Greene County copper cable theft

Officials are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in a copper cable theft in Greene County.

Kinetic is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a copper phone cables theft in Greensboro.

Kinetic said because of the theft, 60 customers experienced a service outage.

“There have been three incidents in which thieves have cut and stolen active copper cable in Greensboro,” said Susan Schraibman, president of Kinetic Operations in Pennsylvania. “These crimes harm the community because they result in outages that prevent our customers from making phone calls, including to 911.”

“We’re working with local authorities to prevent future thefts,” Schraibman said. “However, if anyone has seen or heard anything related to the theft of copper phone lines in Greene County, we urge them to report it to the authorities.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement authorities at 724-627-6151 or call Windstream at 1-855-268-2211.

