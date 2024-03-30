10K races honors slain FBI agent from Mount Lebanon, raises money to build playgrounds

On Saturday morning, a 10K race honored an FBI agent from Mount Lebanon who was killed in the line of duty.

Runners and walkers made their way through the hills of Mount Lebanon. The same hills Marth Dixon ran growing up.

“She ran races a lot, wherever she could find them,” said Monica Dentino, Martha’s sister

“She was an avid runner, a great athlete growing up,” said Paul Dixon, Martha’s brother.

The 28th annual Martha Fund 10K Race honors Martha, an FBI Special Agent from Mount Lebanon who was killed in Washington D.C. in 1994 while in the line of duty.

Her family says she was also a magnet for kids.

“It’s who Martha was. She had all these nieces and nephews. And when she would come into town, everyone would swarm all over Martha. They just loved her,” Paul said.

The year after Martha died, her family created The Martha Fund — channeling their grief to continue her two passions: running and children. Two years later, they held the first 10K race.

Money raised by the race supports places for kids to run and play.

“We decided to build playgrounds and boy did that turn out to be a good decision,” Paul said.

A playground near the race site is one of the first built with funds from the race. It was also the site of an Easter egg hunt soon after racers finished.

“We really had no idea it would go this long. It’s turned into one of the biggest events in Mount Lebanon every year,” Paul said.

“For her to be looking down on the kids, who were just having fun, would be a dream,” Monica said.

If you’re interested in getting help from The Martha Fund to build a playground in your community, visit TheMarthaFund.org.

The next playground funded by The Martha Fund will be built in Trafford. It’s the 23rd park built so far.

