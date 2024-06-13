$10K bond for Butler County man accused of stabbing family dog to death

Jun. 13—Bond is set at $10,000 for a 27-year-old man facing a felony charge for allegedly stabbing the family dog to death, according to court records.

Nicholas Jack George of Wayne Twp. threatened his wife that if he killed her dog, she would never find him, Butler County Sheriff's Office investigators said. The following evening, the dog named Bowie was found stabbed to death on Sunday, according to deputies.

George was booked into the Butler County Jail on Tuesday for cruelty to a companion animal, which is a fifth-degree felony. He was arraigned by video this week where bond was set. George is scheduled to be in Butler County Area I court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

As of Thursday morning, George remained house in the county jail.

George's estranged wife told officers on Sunday night that she found her dog that her "ex" had threatened to kill, according to the sheriff's office report.

The woman said when she got home from work the night before, her dog was missing, and she found a bloody bed in the trees just outside of their property on Jacksonburg Road. When she confronted her husband, he said the dog ran away. according to the report.

Another search the next day resulted in the discovery of the bloody dog bed that had been moved and Bowie dead in the treeline.

Multiple areas of the room where the dog slept showed blood and "there were toys and a bone in the cage that had blood on them,," according to deputies The family's other dog was found up the street by a neighbor.

The woman told detectives George stopped by her work and alluded to buying ammunition and cleaning his guns. She said she told him jokingly "don't shoot my dog" since he didn't like her dog, and he then replied, "Even if I did, you won't know about it," according to the BCSO report.