$10K to $33K a month in Sacramento County? These 5 open California state jobs pay the most

California is looking for permanent, full-time employees to fill its top-paying positions in Sacramento County.

The state is looking to hire across a variety of roles, from finance to medical work.

State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan. Many of the following jobs have specific requirements, which are linked.

Sift through some of the state’s highest-paid positions in Sacramento County that are eligible for hybrid work, available on the CalCareers website, posted between May 1 and May 8.

Investment director | Permanent full-time

Department: Public Employees Retirement System

Salary: $20,062.50 to $33,437.50 per month





The director oversees a global public equity portfolio worth $200 billion.

A hybrid work schedule is available, Calcareers stated.

The application will remain open until filled.

Chief psychologist | Permanent full-time

Department : California Correctional Health Care Services

Salary: $14,794 to $18,938 per month

The chief oversees the implementation of mental health programs at Folsom State Prison.

The application period closes on May 21.

Environmental program manager | Permanent full-time

Department : California Department of Resources Recycling & Recovery

Salary: $13,210 to $15,001 per month

The manager supports science-led decisions and policy development, and guides staff through intricate projects.

A hybrid work schedule may be available, according to Calcareers.

The application period closes on May 23.

Attorney | Permanent full-time

Department : California Department of Water Resources

Salary: $12,290 to $15,685 per month

The attorney acts as the most qualified expert in complex legal matters and department decision making.

A hybrid schedule is available, according to Calcareers.

The application period closes on May 17.

Financial accountant | Permanent full-time

Department : California State Controller’s Office

Salary: 10,918 to $12,398 per month

The accountant works on projects, and transitions and implements accounting functions.

A hybrid schedule is available, Calcareers stated.

The application will remain open until filled.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.