109 year-old time capsule found in demolished Greene Co. school building unveiled

Dozens of people gathered in Greene County Friday to watch a 109-year-old time capsule be opened.

>> PHOTOS: 109 year-old time capsule found in demolished Greene County school opened

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, the time capsule comes from the Jefferson Township Centralized School Building. It was sealed away in 1915— the same year the building became a schoolhouse.

One woman who went to school there before it closed detailed what she thought would be in the capsule.

Iola Creamer is 104 years old and was born five years after the time capsule was put in place.

“I was thinking, possibly the school board members’ names would be listed in there,” Creamer said.

When they opened the capsule, there were three bottles along with letters. Creamer believes she knows where they came from.

“I’m thinking, and several others have suggested, that there was a man in a family in Bowersville. Their name was Johnston, that they sold patent medicine,” Creamer said.

She recalls her family using Johnston’s products when she was sick.

“One of them was called Dunlap oil, and you put it on a spoonful of sugar, it was nasty tasting, but it was good for a cold,” she said.

One of the archive team specialists says this is the second time capsule she’s opened, but it’s still exciting to do.

“We had no idea what to expect in it. We knew there would likely be a newspaper, which there was, which is a great condition,” said Robin Heise, records manager for Greene County Archives.

Creamer expressed her joy to see her former school to be recognized for its history.

“That school building meant a lot to me and to our family, because all all six of my kids were in that building started to school there,” Creamer said.

