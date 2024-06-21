Is 107 hot enough for you? Here's what you need to know about the ongoing heat wave

It's been so hot in south-central Pennsylvania this week that an egg can be cooked inside of a car, but the weekend is expected to be even worse as the heat and humidity could make it feel like 107 degrees.

The National Weather Service has extended its heat advisory until 8 p.m. Saturday.

An egg cooks on the dashboard of a car near York, Pennsylvania. The temperature outside the car was 91 degrees and the dashboard reached 203 degrees at its highest point.

Monday marked the first day of the heat wave. Temperatures have stayed in the 90s through the week, and this weekend is predicted to be brutal with the heat and humidity, National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Steinbugl said.

The high today is expected to reach near 96 degrees, but it will feel more like 100, according to the weather service. The state Department of Environmental Protection warns that air pollution levels will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals in the afternoon, and they should take precautions, such as limiting their time outdoors.

It gets worse on Saturday with a predicted high of 99, but it could feel as hot as 107.

The forecast calls for a high of 98 degrees on Sunday, but a cold front coming through is expected to bring some rain and relief from the heat and humidity, Steinbugl said.

Abnormally dry conditions found in parts of south-central Pennsylvania

The area has seen little rain this month, and the hot weather has helped to dry out the ground, Steinbugl said.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that parts of York, Adams and Lebanon counties are abnormally dry.

Only 1.4 inches of rain has fallen this month at Harrisburg International Airport, which is about an inch below normal, Steinbugl said.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms is in the forecast for Sunday, and it could help to reduce the high temperatures and humidity, Steinbugl said.

However, the heat wave will continue at least through mid-week as temperatures are expected to remain in the 90s.

Will the heat wave in south-central Pennsylvania break a record?

Friday marked the fifth day in the heat wave, which is a little unusual for June. Most heat waves occur in July and August, Steinbugl said.

The longest-running heat wave in June was 10 days in 1943, he said. It was from June 19 through June 28.

An 11-day heatwave that spanned the months of June and July was recorded in 1901, he said.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Heat, humidity to make it feel like 107 degrees in central Pa.: weather service