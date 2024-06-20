$106,000 state grant will put 'a big dent' in paying for new roof on fairgrounds building

DOVER ‒ A grant of $106,831.54 from the state of Ohio will help the Tuscarawas County Fair Board replace the roof on the commercial building at the Tuscarawas County Fairgrounds in Dover.

"That amount will put a big dent in the cost of a new roof," said fair board President Reb Billman.

Without the grant, "it would have been tough to pay for a new roof. We would have had to do it in pieces," he said.

More about fairgrounds: Looking for a new home: Tuscarawas Valley Farmers Market seeks year-round location

The funding was awarded as part of Ohio's County and Independent Fair Grant Program, which was established to support county and independent agricultural societies with improvements including upgrades to grounds, electrical and sanitation systems, machinery and equipment, and Americans with Disabilities Act accommodations.

“Investing in Ohio’s county and independent fairs means investing in some of Ohio’s most beloved traditions," said Gov. Mike DeWine. “These improvements will ensure that our fairgrounds remain safe and accessible for everyone.”

All 94 county and independent fairs applied for and received funding. Funding for the program was made possible with support from the 135th Ohio General Assembly in House Bill 33, which specifies funds should be distributed evenly among all eligible grant applicants. All applicants were awarded up to $106,831.54, with two fairs requesting a lower amount. The program is administered by the Ohio Department of Development.

In dire need of repair

Billman said the roof on the commercial building is in dire need of repair. He has been on the fair board for a couple of decades now, and the roof has not been repaired during that time.

He was unsure how much the entire project will cost. The fair board got estimates last fall, but the price of materials has gone up since then. But it will cost much more than the state grant.

The project will pose a challenge for roofers, because part of it is a shingle roof and part is a flat roof, he said.

Billman estimated that the project could start late this summer or early in the fall.

Reach Jon at 330-364-8415 or at jon.baker@timesreporter.com.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: State grant will help pay cost of new roof on fairgrounds building