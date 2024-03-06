105 pounds of weed seized during traffic stop on I-20, police say

A traffic stop in Douglas County has led to pounds of marijuana being taken off the streets.

On Feb. 6, Douglasville police conducted a traffic stop on a van on Interstate 20 westbound at Highway 5.

Upon investigation officials said, Sgt. Manwaring found marijuana in the back of the van.

Police said they confiscated 105 pounds of marijuana.

Officers arrested An Van Dao and Hong Chuong Ly. The duo was charged with trafficking marijuana.

The investigation is ongoing.

