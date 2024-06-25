103 mph in 55 mph zone | Fairfax County police officer tells driver ‘Sir, you’re gonna kill yourself driving that fast’

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A police officer was frank with a driver who is accused of going nearly 50 miles per hour above the posted speed limit.

“Sir, you’re gonna kill yourself driving that fast,” the officer stated during the course of a traffic stop, video of which the Fairfax County Police Department shared on the X platform.

The post noted: “103 MPH is a recipe for disaster.” The department added that it had caught many drivers speeding during Wave 3 of its Road Shark campaign, which is intended to improve safety for everyone on the roadways.

“Where are you going in such a hurry?” the officer asked the driver during this particular stop. The driver responded that his house was right at the point of the traffic stop, adding, “I’m sorry,” as he talked to the officer.

The Fairfax County police officer reminded the driver of the dangers that come with speeding and that there were many unknowns on the roads. He wrote the driver a ticket for reckless driving, noting on the ticket that the 103 mph speed was in a 55 mph zone.

