102-year-old WWII veteran back home after trip to France

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Olen Mitchell, 102, returned to Hutchinson after a trip to France for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The Kansas Honor Flight posted on Facebook saying what was supposed to be a nine-day trip to participate in the 80th Anniversary of D-Day ended up being a 12-day road trip.

“On Monday, the Cardiology team at the Medical City Las Colinas in Irving, Texas, decided to pursue medication instead of Electrical Cardioversion for his A-fib condition,” the Facebook post reads. “Even though Olen is a young 102-year-old, the prevailing thought was that he should go with the medication treatment first.”

4 Kansas counties in a drought emergency

The KHF joked that even though the medical team didn’t say it, a steakburger and fries from Freddy’s — which was founded by fellow World War II vet Freddy Simon — helped Olen feel better.

“Olen is looking forward to seeing his family and friends at Wesley Towers, Kansas Honor Flight, and the local American Legion. We want to again thank everyone for following along on Olen’s journey to Paris and Normandy and for all of the thoughts and prayers,” the Facebook post said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.