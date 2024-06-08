101st Laconia Motorcycle Week expected to draw 300,000 visitors, $100 million to NH

LACONIA — Laconia Motorcycle Week, now in its 101st year and expected to attract 300,000 visitors to the city and $100 million in business, isn’t the raucous rally of the 1960s and 1970s anymore, and that might be for the best.

The movers and shakers who make Motorcycle Week happen gathered at the Colonial Theatre Thursday morning to hear updates and plans from organizers. Gov. Chris Sununu, who spoke during the event, will be finishing his term in Concord at the end of the year, making this his final rally appearance as chief executive of the Granite State.

“It’s more of a world-class event than it ever has [been] before, and that doesn’t happen just because we wish it to be,” Sununu said. “There’s a lot of work that goes into this.”

Gov. Chris Sununu speaks during a press conference for the 101st Laconia Motorcycle Week at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia on Thursday morning. This is Sununu's final Laconia Motorcycle Week as governor before he finishes his term.

Sununu said the event’s long history can live on through the effect it takes upon the lives of young people who come and experience it for the first time.

“It’s not just the individuals, we want them to bring their teenagers and their families and get that next generation really interested,” he said. “We are just New Hampshire, but this really is a world-class event, folks.”

Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield, left, speaks about safety as Fire Chief Tim Joubert looks on during a press conference ahead of the 101st Laconia Motorcycle Week at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia on Thursday morning.

This year’s rally could be a major economic boon for the Lakes Region. It’s expected that major traffic will flock to Laconia, where visitors will spend money at local businesses.

“It can be a hassle, at times, for some of the locals, but they love it because they do take a lot of pride in what this town represents, what the Lakes Region represents,” he said.

“Upwards of $100 million of economic impact — this is not a small thing, it really is huge.”

Laconia Motorcycle Week Association Deputy Director Jennifer Anderson, front, speaks as Executive Director Charlie St. Clair looks on at a press conference to kick off the 101st Laconia Motorcycle Week at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia on Thursday morning.

While Sununu won’t be the sitting governor next year, he said he’s looking forward to attending the rally in the future as an enthusiastic member of the public.

“It’s been around a long time, it’s going to be around a lot longer,” he said. “I’m excited to just come and hang out, eat some pizza, some fried dough, and look at the motorcycles next year when I’m not governor.”

Laconia City Councilors, from left, Steven Bogert (Ward 5), Bob Soucy (Ward 2), and Mark Haynes (Ward 4) speak before a Thursday press conference for the 101st Laconia Motorcycle Week at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia. All six councilors and Mayor Andrew Hosmer attended the press conference.

All six city councilors attended the event, as did Executive Councilors Joe Kenney and Cinde Warmington, Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) and representatives of the offices of Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen. Hassan and Shaheen were traveling with a Senate delegation to Normandy, France, to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

Mayor Andrew Hosmer speaks during a press conference ahead of the 101st Laconia Motorcycle Week at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia on Thursday morning.

“I’d like to welcome you to the 101st Laconia Motorcycle Rally, the oldest motorcycle rally in the world,” Mayor Andrew Hosmer said. “As mayor of this city it’s my distinct pleasure to kick off the incredible event which has become a beloved tradition of our community and a beacon for motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the world.”

Hosmer said the hard work of Laconia Motorcycle Week Association Executive Director Charlie St. Clair and Deputy Director Jennifer Anderson makes the event possible each year and collaboration between all city departments and state organizations is needed to guarantee its success.

Cynthia Makris speaks during a press conference to introduce the 101st Laconia Motorcycle Week at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia, on Thursday morning.

“The impact of the Laconia motorcycle rally on our local businesses cannot be overstated. Our restaurants, lodging establishments and the many unique shops at Weirs Beach, Lakeport and the downtown area thrive during these 10 days,” Hosmer said. “The influx of visitors provides a significant boost to our local economy, supporting jobs and fostering growth. It’s a testament to the vibrancy and resilience of our community. Laconia is ready to host 300,000 visitors over the next 10 days. We are proud of our city and eager to share all that makes Laconia, Belknap County and the Granite State a special place.”

As the event enters into its second century of operation, organizers and city officials are turning an eye towards its progression.

Laconia City Manager Kirk Beattie speaks during a press conference to kick off the 101st Laconia Motorcycle Week at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia on Thursday morning.

“It has changed,” City Manager Kirk Beattie said. “It’s been positive. It’s grown to other communities where we’re able to see riders out all over the state, coming back to Laconia for the heart of the event, so I think it’s a wonderful thing that we’ve been able to see.”

Tom Crompton with the United States Classic Racing Association refers to a World War II-era motorcycle on stage during a press conference to kick off the 101st Laconia Motorcycle Week at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia on Thursday morning. Crompton may ride this motorcycle during the Tower Street Hill Climb event on Tuesday.

This year’s rally includes popular annual events such as the Tower Hill Climb at Weirs Beach, competitions at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford and events at Laconia Harley-Davidson in Meredith and at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

Laconia Motorcycle Week Association Executive Director Charlie St. Clair, left, talks with Laconia Motorcycle Week historian K. Peddlar Bridges, who accepted the Fritzie Baer Award on behalf of Nick Tamposi at a press conference to introduce the 101st Laconia Motorcycle Week at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia on Thursday morning.

“I want to thank you guys, first of all in front of everybody, for all you do behind the scenes. Everybody here, for the governor, it’s hard to believe this is going to be his last time as governor on this stage,” St. Clair said.

“This is the work that goes on at places like Daytona or at Sturgis.”

Laconia Motorcycle Week finds its origins in the beginning of the 20th century, when early motorcycle enthusiasts flocked to the Lakes Region from New York, Boston, Philadelphia and Montreal. Before the early 1970s, when the famed rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, took its place, the rally in Laconia was the largest annual gathering of its kind.

Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) speaks during a press conference ahead of the 101st Laconia Motorcycle Week at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia on Thursday morning.

Pappas gave a nod to the event's long history and noted though the event has changed throughout the years, it still represents the best aspects of Laconia and New Hampshire.

“This event began with some rides and hill climbs back in 1916, 1917, and the bikes may have looked a little bit different than they do now. The event may have taken on a different flavor through the years, but clearly motorcycling is a long and proud tradition in the Granite State,” Pappas said. “Laconia Motorcycle Week reflects that and shows off the best of what New Hampshire has to offer.”

The longevity of Laconia Motorcycle week is a symbol of the enthusiasm and collaborative nature of Granite Staters, Pappas said.

Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH-01), center, talks with Laconia Motorcycle Week Association Deputy Director Jennifer Anderson, second from left, as he walks onto the stage during a press conference ahead of the 101st Laconia Motorcycle Week at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia on Thursday morning.

“The fact that we get hundreds of thousands of folks, both from our region but from all across the country and around the world that look forward to this event each and every year, is a testament to what we’ve got going on here in the great state of New Hampshire,” Pappas said. “Everyone ride safe and we’ll see you soon.”

