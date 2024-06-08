$100K scratch-off ticket sold at Baton Rouge gas station

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPOUD) — A trip to a gas station in Baton Rouge ended up being profitable for someone.

A winning Golden Nugget scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold at the Circle K #9725 located on College Drive in Baton Rouge, according to Louisiana Lottery. This type of scratch-off sells for $5 and the odds of winning the $100,000 prize are 1 in 425,500.

For those looking to try their luck, the Louisiana Lottery says there are three remaining $100,000 top prizes available for the Golden Nugget scratch-off tickets. This game was launched on April 22.

To see a list of where winnings were sold in Louisiana, click here.

Family in Central thanks community for support after house fire

Latest News

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.