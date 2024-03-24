$100K Powerball ticket sold in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A $100,000 Powerball ticket that was sold in New Orleans has yet to be claimed.

According to the Louisiana Lottery website, the ticket was sold at Prytania Mart at 3636 Prytania St.

The drawing was held on March 23, 2024, and the winning numbers are 06, 23, 25, 34, 51 and Powerball 03.

As of Sunday, there are 179 days left to claim the prize, as the ticket expires on Sept. 19, 2024.

