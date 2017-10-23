100 zombies march through London to celebrate The Walking Dead milestone
To celebrate the 100th episode of The Walking Dead, 100 zombies walked through the streets of London. The episode premieres on Fox on October 23.
To celebrate the 100th episode of The Walking Dead, 100 zombies walked through the streets of London. The episode premieres on Fox on October 23.
Kevin: Taxes have very little to do with economic growth. Republicans have touted this fallacy for decades. Did Reagan's tax cuts grow the economy? Not enough to offset his deficits. He tripled the debt. Same with Bush 41 and 43. It's very simple. You can't cut your rate of revenue and expect to get more total revenue. Republicans need to wake up to this mathematical reality.
3.2k