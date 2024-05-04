‘100 years of memories’ from Sokolowski’s for sale

[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The owners of the former Sokolowski’s University Inn are selling off “100 years of memories” this weekend.

Who is the wealthiest person in Ohio? Forbes releases new list

Personal memorabilia like pictures featuring Cleveland history, taxidermy, stadium seats, items from Leisy’s Brewery, pennants, antiques and more are up for grabs in the one-day sale, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at the Seamus-O Building, 4700 Lorain Road.

It’s a cash-only sale. No credit cards or checks will be accepted, reads the flier on co-owner Bernie Sokolowski’s Facebook page. There will also be “ample parking,” he wrote.

Another Melt Bar & Grilled location closes

The beloved Eastern European restaurant opened in 1923 along University Road in Tremont and closed in 2020, unable to recover from challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, co-owner Mike Sokolowski told FOX 8 News in October of that year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.