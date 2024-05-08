100 years ago: Miss Clara Louise suffers broken nose from sidewalk cyclist

Looking back at stories that appeared in the O’Fallon Progress 100, 75, and 50 years ago:

100 years ago, May 8, 1924

“Miss Clara Louis is suffering with a fractured nose and injuries about the lower limbs sustained last Friday night when she was struck and knocked down by a man on a bicycle who was using the sidewalk for a highway.

“Miss Annie Louis, a sister, suffered slight bruises in the same accident.

“According to the sisters they were returning home from the evening services at St. Clare’s church and were struck while walking along the sidewalk in front of the John Schachner residence on Fourth South (present-day Fourth) Street.

“The street at that point is dark and the girls failed to see the cyclist until after they were knocked down. The man stopped but refused to give his name. Neither of the young ladies knew that they were injured until they reached home.

“A physician was summoned and set the fracture of Miss Clara, also treating her for other injuries.

“Bicycle riding on sidewalks is in violation of a city ordinance and we understand the authorities are taking steps to enforce the section, which is punishable by a fine of from $2 to $10.

“The ordinance has been flagrantly violated for some time and Friday night’s accident will in all probability bring the practice to a halt, according to Mayor Kampmeyer, who has instructed the police officers to arrest all bicycle riders who use the sidewalks in the city limits, and to punish them to the fullest extent of the law.”

75 years ago, May 12, 1949

“Announcement was made of the opening of Morton’s self-service wash house in a newly constructed concrete block building at 115 North Cherry Street. It is the first of its kind to be established in this city.

“Work on the construction was begun by R. I. Morton, of Belleville, the owner, six weeks ago and with favorable weather was completed and ready for occupancy in record time.

“Morton owns a similar business in the county seat town. Locally, O’Fallon’s housewives are now afforded the conveniences of the Morton place, where they can do their washing with the latest equipment without the trouble of getting water or heat ready, no mess to clean up, or clothes to hang or take down.

“All the ingredients, such as soap, bleach and starch are available at the wash house. All they have to do is bring their wash.

“Former Chief of Police William F. Morton is in charge of the local plant.

“The wash house is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except on Friday and Saturday). Friday the hours are from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.”

50 years ago, May 9, 1974

“Construction work started Tuesday on the city’s new $2.489 million sewer project that will provide a new north trunk line and a disposal plant near the site of the present lagoon (on Rieder Road).

“Pipe was on the site and Essex Contracting Co. of High Ridge, Mo., began excavation work.

“The sewer additions are being built to permit the city to conform with the Environmental Protective Agency (EPA) regulations and to provide for future expansion.

“A. Ohlendorf and Sons of O’Fallon has the contract for the sewage disposal plant. Some material for the plant has been delivered and work is expected to begin soon.

“The sewer line is to cost $1,591,490, and the plant $895,000. A city bond issue of $590,000 plus Federal funds will be used in the construction.

“City sewer use charges were upped to provide for repaying the bond funds. The city also plans to improve the older sewers in town where problems have existed because of overcrowding of the mains.

“The northwest plant (just northwest of O’Fallon City Cemetery) in use 50 years will be abandoned when the new system is in operation.”