100 years ago, a former Iowan exposed the nation’s biggest political scandal

A century ago, a native Iowan seized America’s attention by blowing the lid off the Teapot Dome affair.

But Carl Magee’s testimony before a Senate committee about the massive corruption scandal was just one of his many claims to fame.

During his remarkable life, he served as Iowa’s youngest school superintendent, launched a Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper, led the campaign to supply water to a booming metropolis, and invented the parking meter.

He also shot and killed a man.

Magee was born in 1873 in Fayette County two decades after his prominent family first settled in Iowa.

His grandfather, David Frampton Magee, organized the Jones County company that fought heroically in the battle of Pea Ridge during the Civil War. Later, his father, John Calvin Magee, studied at Upper Iowa University and became a Methodist minister, serving across northeastern Iowa as a pastor and presiding elder.

It was while John Magee was based in Cedar Falls that Carl began college at Iowa State Normal School, today’s Northern Iowa University.

There he developed a passion for journalism while working as editor of the student newspaper.

He also fell in love with Grace Griffin, a campus leader from Black Hawk County.

After graduation, the two married and Magee went to work as a teacher in Charles City and Logan before Carroll County recruited him to be district superintendent at age 23.

Magee longed for “riches and fame,” however. He left teaching to launch a business with a noted uncle, David A. Magee, who had been mayor of Sioux City and president of the city’s first streetcar company.

When that business faltered, the young Magee family decamped for the oil boomtown of Tulsa.

Magee had “read law,” and in Oklahoma he went to work as a lawyer. He dabbled in politics, too, but found himself increasingly drawn to civic causes.

Carl Magee

He headed a citizens’ anti-vice committee that instigated the indictments of the mayor and police chief, and he led the campaign to build the massive water project that still suppliesTulsa to this day.

But when Grace Magee was diagnosed with tuberculosis, the family was forced to move again, to the high, dry climate of New Mexico.

Magee decided to pursue the dream he had harbored since college, to publish a “truth-telling” newspaper.

He bought the Albuquerque Journal and began attacking the state’s widespread corruption. That threw him into conflict with Albert Fall, the U.S. senator who ran the Republican political machine.

Their feud continued as Warren Harding was elected president and he picked Fall to be secretary of the Interior Department.

In that role, Fall took control of the vast oil fields the federal government had set aside as emergency stockpiles for the U.S. Navy. He then cut no-bid deals with two oil tycoons, giving them exclusive rights to drill in the Teapot Dome and Elk Hills reserves – and earn some $100 million apiece.

Magee was deeply suspicious of these arrangements, especially when he heard rumors that Fall was suddenly flush with cash.

As the Journal raised questions about the Interior secretary’s newfound wealth, Fall lashed out, forcing Magee to sell his newspaper by arranging to have his bank loans called.

The editor responded by launching a new paper, which would evolve into the Pulitzer Prize-winning Albuquerque Tribune.

In time, Magee’s question – Where did Fall get his money? – would shape the Teapot Dome investigation. Eventually Magee was called to Washington to testify about what he had learned.

His testimony before the Senate Public Lands Committee turned a humdrum political controversy into a scandal that rocked America in 1924.

In time, investigators would uncover some $400,000 in payments that the oil millionaires had made to the interior secretary, equivalent to about $6.5 million today. Fall was convicted of receiving a bribe.

He became the first cabinet secretary to be sent to prison.

That wasn’t the end of the Carl Magee saga, though.

In New Mexico, a vindictive Republican judge tried him on trumped-up charges of libel and contempt. Magee escaped imprisonment thanks only to a gubernatorial pardon.

Later that same judge encountered Magee in a hotel lobby and attacked. Beaten to the floor, the editor grabbed a gun and shot his assailant in the arm. But the gunfire also killed a bystander who tried to help. Magee was charged with manslaughter but acquitted.

In time, Magee sold his paper to the Scripps-Howard newspaper group, and he moved to Oklahoma City to lead the struggling Oklahoma News.

His most enduring achievement came after he was recruited to head a Chamber of Commerce committee seeking a solution to Oklahoma City’s downtown parking congestion.

The editor had an idea. Why not build a device that could rent parking spaces to motorists for limited visits?

So he invented and patented the parking meter. Millions of Magee’s Park-O-Meters would be sold throughout the world.

Today Carl Magee’s enterprising life is little remembered. But at Upper Iowa University, where he was awarded an honorary degree, the Andres Center for Business Education proudly displays one of his original parking meters in a salute to UIU entrepreneurs.

Jack McElroy

Jack McElroy retired after almost two decades as editor of Gannett’s Knoxville News Sentinel. His biography of Carl Magee: "Citizen Carl: The Editor Who Cracked Teapot Dome, Shot a Judge and Invented the Parking Meter" – was published recently by the University of New Mexico Press.)

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Teapot Dome scandal blew up with a former Iowan's testimony