100 years ago: New eastbound mail train makes postmaster a hero in O’Fallon

Looking back at stories that appeared in the O’Fallon Progress 100, 75, and 50 years ago:

100 years ago, April 3, 1924

“Starting yesterday one more mail is being received and dispatched at the local post office.

“Fast mail train No. 24, eastbound, arriving here at 9:45, has been designated as a regular train for receiving and the dispatching of mail from the O’Fallon post office.

“This is quite a convenience to this city, insofar as the dispatching of mail to eastern points is concerned and no doubt will be welcomed by local patrons.

“The improvement was effected through the efforts of our accommodating postmaster, John L. Lawrence, who is making every effort to give O’Fallon an up-to-date mail service.”

(In those days, O’Fallon incoming and outgoing mail was typically transported over the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad.)

75 years ago, April 7, 1949

“A terrifying tragedy occurred at Effingham, Ill., when St. Anthony’s 125-bed hospital, the only in that city of 8,000, was destroyed by fire early Monday morning.

“The three-story structure turned into a blazing death trap when the flames, believed to have originated in a clothes chute, swept through the building.

“The blaze was discovered shortly before midnight. At least 57 persons, including 12 newborn infants, were either dead or missing. The hospital had 108 patients including a staff of 16.

“Rescue workers are continuing to search in the wreckage for bodies, some 50 having been recovered by yesterday. Included in the dead are several nurses, nuns, and the chaplain, Rev. Charles Sandon.

“O’Fallon’s fire department answered a call for volunteers over the radio, five local firemen going to the scene at noon to assist in the rescue work. They were Earl Friederich, Ferd. Lampe, Orville Fiend, Ray Scheibel, and Wilford Eckert.

“Six more firemen and a civilian left at 5 a.m. yesterday morning (Wednesday) for Effingham to continue in the search for bodies. They were Francis Titter, Jr., Louis Monken, Carvil Clark, Friederich and Lampe, and Jack Taylor, civilian.

“The blaze is the second-worst hospital fire in the history of the nation.

“The other blaze was in 1929 at Cleveland Clinic Hospital where 125 lives were lost.”

(The fire at St. Anthony’s Hospital, April 4-5, 1949, claimed 74 lives.)

50 years ago, April 4, 1974

“O’Fallon Mayor Gary Mackey has been given an expense account for bills he incurs while representing the city.

“The motion to grant Mackey the expense account was made by Alderman Joseph Hubbard, who prefaced his motion stating that Mackey is “one of the few mayors, if the only mayor, in the greater St. Louis area who doesn’t have an expense account.”

“Hubbard requested that Mackey be permitted to spend a maximum of $200 a month.

“The bills that are accrued by the mayor would be reviewed and paid accordingly by the council.

“Alderman Glenn Loyet objected to the expense account proposal, stating that the recent raise in pay for the mayor was, in Loyet’s opinion, designed “to cover those kinds of expenses.”

“At the beginning of Mackey’s term as mayor, his salary was raised from $2,500 a year to $3,000 a year, or roughly from $200 a month to $250 a month.

“He (Mackey) puts in a lot more time than other mayors have. It’s just that more meetings are held now that the mayor should be appearing at and the cost shouldn’t come out of his pocket,” Hubbard said.

“Mackey will now be able to receive up to $450 per month for serving as mayor except that $200 of the total would strictly be reimbursement for bills he paid out of his own pocket at meetings and conferences.

“It’s a whole new ballgame now. A mayor is in more demand to appear at different meetings as the representative of O’Fallon,” Hubbard said.

“A voice vote was taken on the motion. Loyet voiced the only no vote.”