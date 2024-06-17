100-year-old veteran, 25-year-old lieutenant celebrate US Army's birthday with cake cutting

Whack! The sword came down with force through the cake.

Retired Army Pfc. Chester "Buck" Sloan, 100, and Lt. Sebastian Houng, 25, directed the ceremonial sword through the frosted vanilla sponge cake at the U.S. Army’s 249th birthday celebration in Austin on Friday.

Tradition requires the oldest and youngest soldiers at the birthday celebration to cut the cake every June 14, representing the Army’s history as well as its future.

Sloan, a World War II veteran who just returned from Normandy, France, for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, said it has been an honor to serve for “the most wonderful country in the world.”

World War II veteran Chester P. Sloan, 100, cuts the celebratory cake with help from Sebastian Houng, 25, far right, while Gen. James E. Rainey, far left, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian A. Hester, center left, stand by during the Army Futures Command celebration of the Army's 249th birthday on Friday. According to tradition, the youngest soldier present joins the older soldier present in the cake-cutting ceremony.

On his fifth visit to Normandy last week, Sloan was greeted by French schoolchildren who had learned the U.S. national anthem to sing for the returning soldiers. He returned the gesture by singing a song he wrote about his time in the 2nd Division on those same beaches 80 years earlier.

“Second Division in World War II made the Normandy landing to Hill 192. … Oh, the 2nd Division was second to none,” he sang.

Chester P. Sloan, 100, holds a cap during the national anthem at the beginning of the Austin-based Army Futures Command's celebration of the Army's 249th birthday. The WWII veteran said it has been an honor to serve for “the most wonderful country in the world.”

His advice to younger soldiers was to “do everything you can for your country because there’s only one of them.”

Houng, a quarter of Sloan’s age, said cutting the cake alongside the veteran is a memory that will stick with him forever.

Friday’s birthday celebration, hosted by the Army Futures Command at its headquarters in downtown Austin, included singing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “The Army Song” and “Happy Birthday” led by a small band from Camp Mabry’s 36th Infantry Division Band.

Sebastian Houng, 25, takes a bite of cake during Friday's cake-cutting ceremony.

With a crowd about 200 strong in attendance, former Austin Mayor Lee Leffingwell, a retired Navy pilot; Gen. James E. Rainey; and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Hester addressed the audience.

“Two hundred forty-nine years … that’s older than the United States of America, and I’m very proud of that,” Rainey said. “We put this country on its feet, and through good times and bad, we’ve seen the greatest, freest country in the world on the backs of the men and women who decided to serve. That's really what today's about.”

Hester said that in the Army Futures Command — which was established in 2018 to ensure the Army remains at the forefront of technological innovation and warfighting ability — it’s like a family of 600 with the U.S. Constitution as the tie that bonds them. He said seeing them every day is like seeing your family when you go home, but when you start to meet the other 900,000 people in the Army, that circle grows wider.

Pieces of cake wait for attendees during the celebration at Army Futures Command's downtown Austin headquarters.

“The most interesting thing is, you'll run back into them, and you haven't seen them for a year or two years, and you'll start back. The conversation will start back, the camaraderie will start back (and) your commitment to each other instantaneously," Hester said. "That's the Army and the Army family. It's very powerful. And that is in essence, one of the best things about being part of this organization. It's the mission, it's the people, it's the commitment to each other that allows us to do the things that we do.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: WWII veteran, young lieutenant help celebrate US Army's birthday