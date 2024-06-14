100 degrees already? Sweltering Father's Day weekend on tap in Alabama

Father’s Day weekend promises to be a scorcher, with triple digits expected Saturday and Sunday for most of the state.

The first full day of summer isn’t until Friday, June 21. But it is Alabama, said Nathan Owen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Birmingham.

“It is unusual to have this high temperature for this long, but it does happen,” he said, adding that for the Montgomery area the usual time for hitting triple digits is mid-July. NWS data shows the earliest Montgomery hit 100 degrees was June 1, 2011.

The timing of the heat wave is concerning, Owen said.

“When it gets this hot early in the year, our bodies may not be acclimated to it,” he said. “One hundred degrees in August isn’t the same as 100 degrees in June because you have had to opportunity to get acclimated to the hot weather by the time August gets here.”

There are the usual cautions if your weekend plans call for outdoor activities. Drink plenty of water, wear light-colored loose-fitting clothing, limit strenuous activities and seek shade.

For the Montgomery area, 100 degrees is the high temperature record for each day Friday through Sunday with the record for Friday’s date being set in 1963, Saturday in 2022 and Sunday in 1953.

Here's what you can expect over Father's Day weekend.

Montgomery

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 97 and low of 73.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 100 and low of 75.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 100 and low of 74.

The average high for Montgomery this time of year is 91 and the average low is 69. The hottest temperature on record for Montgomery is 107 on July 7, 1881.

Tuscaloosa

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 93 and low of 69.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 93 and low of 70.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 95 and low of 71.

Temperatures statewide will remain above normal through the beginning of next week, falling in the mid to upper 90s for highs, and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

