LANSING - A crash closed a portion of Cedar Street and Michigan Avenue in downtown Lansing overnight and left about 100 Lansing Board of Water & Light customers without electricity.

Ingham County dispatchers closed Cedar Street and Michigan Avenue at the intersection of the two roads about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday following a crash.

BWL has 91 customers without power in the area. Estimated restoration time is 12:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the utility's online outage map.

The streets reopened about 2:30 a.m.

Lansing police were not immediately available to comment on the crash.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: About 100 BWL customers without power in downtown Lansing after crash