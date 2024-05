TechCrunch

Uber is taking a shuttle product it developed for commuters in India and Egypt and converting it for an American audience. The ride-hail and delivery giant announced Wednesday at its annual Go-Get event in New York City that it will launch a shuttle service in certain U.S. cities this summer. Uber Shuttle in the U.S. will repurpose the technology and business model that Uber has built to help commuters in emerging markets where there's a public transportation gap.