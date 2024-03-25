The £100,000 tax trap is destroying aspiration

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt found the perfect way to irritate the British public on Friday afternoon when he wrote that “£100,000 a year is not a huge salary” on social media platform X.

His message, following a call with a mother in Surrey, who cannot claim free childcare, angered social media users who called the comment crass. But he’ll be hoping a suggestion that support should be allowed higher up the income scale will turn into votes.

It’s not his worst idea. A quick glance at Mumsnet, long regarded as a bellwether of opinion, shows how many wealthy parents are on a mission to earn less.

As things now stand, if the highest earner in your household is paid £99,999 a year then you can be entitled to 30 hours of free childcare a week – a lifeline worth thousands of pounds a year given nursery fees.

Earn £100,001 and this benefit disappears completely. In fact, the hit is so great that the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) says a parent earning £134,000 with two kids could be worse off than someone on £99,000.

With free childcare hours being extended to younger children next week, working parents on £100,000 a year have been combing the internet for advice on how to bring their numbers down.

A working mother who says her income crosses the £100,000 threshold by just £25 is told to donate to charity or ask for an unpaid day off in order to be eligible for 30 hours of free childcare a week, while another questions what to do as her bonus lifts her income to £110,000. “I know I can pay into my pension. But at what point does that not become worthwhile?” she asks.

A Mumsnetter kicked off a debate last year when she confessed that she and her high-earning husband were dropping their days in order to “deliberately reduce wages” and cash in on free childcare.

“Didn’t want to drop wages but now in that ‘squeezed middle’ where actually if [we] earned less [we] would pay less tax and get more benefits,” her post read. “I’m sure we are not the only ones.”

Her hunch is right. After all, Mumsnet is not a small fringe community. The NHS has turned to the site in the past to tackle staff shortages, while politicians of all parties have taken part in Mumsnet webchats in an attempt to win over Britain’s women, tackling subjects such as Brexit, schooling and their favourite biscuits.

David Cameron’s is oatcakes with butter and cheese, Ed Miliband a Jaffa Cake, Nicola Sturgeon a Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer and Gordon Brown anything with a bit of chocolate on. Jeremy Corbyn is anti-sugar, although if forced he’d take a shortbread.

“That’s the most miserable response to the biscuit question I’ve ever read”, sighed a Mumsnet user during the 2016 Labour leadership contest.

The conversations in these threads shouldn’t be dismissed as tittle-tattle. The posts about pay are all part of a wider conversation taking place across the country amid concerns over a tax trap that Stuart Adam of the IFS described last week as “absolutely insane”.

At £100,000, families do not only lose their entitlement to free childcare worth up to £14,500 a year for someone with two children outside of London, and £20,000 in the capital.

They are also hit with a marginal rate of 60pc tax, because after reaching six figures staff start to lose the personal allowance, the sum you can earn each year without paying any income tax, at a rate of £1 for every £2 of pay until it disappears at £125,140.

In an attempt to beat the system some staff are shortening their working weeks, realising they would keep more of their pay by earning £92,000 as opposed to £115,000. Others are shunning promotions or turning down work.

Given that the median salary for full-time employees in the UK was £34,963 last year, few will have much sympathy. There’s an argument that well-paid employees shouldn’t be able to game the system in order to still access taxpayer-funded childcare perks.

Couples who are both earning £99,000 a year will be laughing.

“In the current tax set up we will have a much nicer family life and general existence by both working and earning less,” writes the Mumsnetter who said her and her husband are cutting their work week.

There’s also an argument that wealthy families will feel pinched no matter what their salaries are because they’ll get hooked into a certain lifestyle, with psychotherapists often making the point that income has little to do with feeling rich – the more we have the more we feel we need.

But that doesn’t mean the tax man can never go too far. What it means to be rich has changed as money no longer stretches in the way it once did.

More than a quarter of employees earning over £100,000 last year said they had no money left at the end of the month, according to a survey by wealth manager RBC Brewin Dolphin, with those aged under 40 the most likely to struggle amid soaring mortgage and childcare costs.

In London, young workers in high-paying industries are complaining to older peers that they have no option but to leave the capital if they want to start a family.

A father-of-two who was earning more than £100,000 had hoped to start his own business, but now feels that his financial situation is too precarious after his wife lost her job.

Britain’s middle and high income households are on course to face the worst hit to living standards since the 1960s under the Conservatives, the IFS has warned. By the end of this parliament, this group is on course to have experienced the largest setback to living standards since records began in 1961.

Punishing tax rates means that many ambitious workers might soon conclude there’s no point working hard to get ahead.

If enough high-earners reach that verdict and act accordingly, opting for an early retirement, a three-day working week or snubbing promotions in order to access tax perks, then the consequences for productivity and the economy could be huge

Faced with a reduction in spending power, some talented workers may eye a move abroad. High earners who once dreamt of a £100,000 salary are finding that the streets are not paved with gold after all.

