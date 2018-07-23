10 Wrap Dresses To Scoop Up During Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

There are plenty of items to shop at this year’s Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, particularly the high-waisted leggings worth obsessing over and the shoes to grab now to get your feet ready for fall.
Strategically adding items to your closet is the financially responsible thing to do, but so is scoring a 40 percent off on a dress that will transcend the seasons. There may not be a flattering dress that pleases a crowd quite like the classic wrap dress.
Browse through some of our top picks from this year’s Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and grab them before it’s too late:
1 Faux Wrap Midi Dress | ELIZA J
Sale: $104.90
Original Price: $158.00
Sizes available: 2-18, Regular & Petite
Get it here.
2 Faux Wrap Collar Dress ELIZA J
Sale: $84.90
Original Price: $128.00
Sizes available: 20W - 24W
Get it here.
3 High/Low Faux Wrap Shirtdress | ELIZA J
Sale: $98.90
Original Price: $148.00
Sizes available: 14W - 24W
Get it here.
4 Lily Pond Faux Wrap Jumpsuit | ALI & JAY
Sale: $104.90
Original Price: $158.00
Sizes available: XS -XL
Get it here.
5 Floral Sleeveless Wrap Dress | CHARLES HENRY
Sale: $71.90
Original Price: $108.00
Sizes available: XS-XXL
Get it here.
6 Ruched Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress | ELIZA J
Sale: $84.90
Original Price: $128.00
Sizes available: 2-18 Regular, 14W - 22W Plus
Get it here.
7 Floral Print Faux Wrap Midi Dress | TAHARI
Sale: $91.90
Original Price: $138.00
Sizes available: 2-18
Get it here.
8 Flutter Sleeve Knit Wrap Maternity/Nursing Dress | INGRID & ISABEL
Sale: $58.90
Original Price: $88.00
Sizes available: XS-XL
Get it here.
9 Tiered Ruffle Wrap Midi Dress | 1.STATE
Sale: $92.90
Original Price: $139.00
Sizes available: XXS -XXL, also available in black
Get it here.
10 Bubble Satin Wrap Dress | TOPSHOP
Sale: $39.90
Original Price: $60.00
Sizes available: 2-8
Get it here.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.