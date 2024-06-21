I-10 West closed for 2 weekends in TxDOT expansion: See what portions will be closed

Interstate 10 West will be closed for major portions this weekend and next weekend as part of the ongoing Texas Department of Transportation, or TxDOT, highway expansion project.

Here’s what’s happening:

49-hour I-10 closure

Saturday, June 22, 4 a.m., until Monday, June 24, 5 a.m., I-10 West will be closed from the North Mesa Street exit (exit 11) to Transmountain Road.

Westbound traffic will be detoured to the North Desert Boulevard frontage road at Mesa Street (exit 11), and re-enter I-10 after Transmountain Road.

This closure is being done to make lane and exit changes.

The Interstate 10 West exit at North Mesa Street, as seen in May 2022.

After the closure on I-10

Two westbound lanes on I-10 will be open from Redd Road to just south of Transmountain Road.

New westbound exit (exit 6 A) at Transmountain Road.

Westbound Redd Road exit (exit 9) permanently closed while a new exit is built further south of the current one. Westbound traffic needing to exit at Redd Road will instead use the Mesa Street exit (exit 11).

56-hour closure on Interstate 10

Friday, June 28, 9 p.m., until Monday, July 1, 5 a.m., I-10 East and West will be closed at the Mesa Street/Thorn Road exit (exit 11).

Eastbound traffic will take the Redd Road exit (exit 9) to the South Desert Boulevard frontage road and re-enter 1-10 after Mesa Street.

Westbound traffic will take the Mesa Street exit (exit 11) to the North Desert Boulevard frontage road and re-enter I-10 after Transmountain Road.

This closure is being done to demolish the Thorn Avenue overpass.

Construction on the I-10 West expansion project as seen in December 2023.

After the closure on I-10

Thorn Avenue between the North Desert and South Desert boulevards frontage roads closed until spring 2025.

Bypass lanes will be constructed on the frontage roads to allow westbound and eastbound traffic to avoid the traffic lights at Thorn Avenue.

The $174.3 million project involves widening I-10 in West El Paso, rebuilding bridges and reconfiguring highway entrances. It is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025, a TxDOT official said.

For more project updates, visit the I-10 Widening-West Facebook Page: facebook.com/TxDOTElPaso

Vic Kolenc may be reached at 915-546-6421; vkolenc@elpasotimes.com; @vickolenc on Twitter, now known as X.

