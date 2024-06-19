10-week-old kitten rescued after allegedly being ‘shoved’ through mailbox slot

A kitten was rescued on June 15 from the inside of a U.S. Post Office mailbox in Clarksburg, Ohio.

A Facebook post from Fayette Regional Humane Society reported the 10-week-old feline was allegedly "shoved" through the mailbox slot.

Kitten rescued from mailbox (Fayette Regional Humane Society via Facebook)

The agency confirmed that the kitten was "scared but unharmed." Thankfully, he is now recovering at the Fayette Regional Humane Society's Animal Care and Adoption Center.

And he was even given an endearing nickname: "Special Delivery."

"I'm sure it was a bit of a shock to hear meowing coming from the mailbox," Brad Adams, the chief humane agent at Fayette Regional Humane Society, said in the organization's Facebook post. "I've seen kittens stuck in many places, but this was new for me!"

The humane society further shared that Special Delivery is "enjoying his status as the center of attention and has stolen the hearts of the staff."

"We can only imagine how scared he must have been, trapped alone in that dark mailbox," Adams said. "But Special Delivery has a bright future ahead. He already meows for attention and wants to be picked up and cuddled by everyone who passes by."

Fayette Regional Humane Society went on to thank the Ross County Sheriff's deputy who alerted the organization of the situation, as well as the postal worker who cared for Special Delivery until Adams arrived at the scene.

"We are so fortunate that Special Delivery was found in time," Dr. Lee Schrader, Fayette Regional Humane Society's executive director, said. "He was our most precious special delivery. And, just as a reminder, if you find a kitten, please call your nearest shelter for advice — kittens can't be mailed!"

The agency noted that Special Delivery will be available for adoption in the coming weeks.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com