10 Things to Know for Thursday

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis. listens during a news conference on President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:

1. TRUMP STEPS UP CHALLENGE TO INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES ON HACKING

The president-elect's defiance has increased the pressure on intelligence officials to provide decisive evidence of Russian election.

2. WHAT DYLANN ROOF TOLD JURORS IN THE PENALTY PHASE OF HIS TRIAL

The 22-year-old insisted that he is not mentally ill and did not plead for his life before a jury that will decide whether he should be executed for killing nine black parishioners.

3. BATTLE LINES DRAWN IN FIGHT OVER 'OBAMACARE'

President Barack Obama rallied Democrats to defend his legacy initiative, while Vice President-elect Mike Pence told Republicans that dismantling the health care law is No. 1 on Donald Trump's list.

4. REX TILLERSON'S RETIREMENT PACKAGE FROM EXXON

If confirmed as secretary of state, the CEO will get a $180 million package and put his retirement nest egg into a trust, a move that comes as pressure mounts on Trump to make clear how he would separate himself from his own company.

5. GANG LEADERS BLAMED FOR CHICAGO VIOLENCE CONVICTED

Prosecutors described the Hobos as an "all-star team" of criminals whose ruthlessness contributed to the city's alarming spike in homicides.

6. MACY'S ELIMINATING 10,000 JOBS

The retailer plans to move forward with 68 store closures after a disappointing holiday shopping season.

7. ISRAEL DIVIDED OVER SOLDIER'S MANSLAUGHTER CONVICTION

The rare conviction of an Israeli soldier who fatally shot a wounded Palestinian attacker exposed a rift between proponents of the rule of law and a burgeoning nationalist movement.

8. THREE GIRL SUICIDE BOMBERS GUNNED DOWN IN NIGERIA

Officials said the girls targeted a bustling market in northeastern Nigeria. They blamed the Boko Haram Islamic extremist group for the attempted bombing.

9. WHAT STUDENT SAYS TEEN WAS DOING WHEN OFFICER SLAMMED HER DOWN

The girl was trying to break up a fight involving her sister, said the 15-year-old who posted video of the incident at a North Carolina high school on social media.

10. LAWSUIT SEEKS REFUND FOR LOTTERY PLAYERS

The suit says hundreds of thousands of players who were allegedly cheated by an insider's long-running scheme to rig jackpots should be reimbursed for their losing tickets.