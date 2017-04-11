10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Elizabeth Barajas hugs her daughter, Marissa Perez, 9, following their reunion as Marissa recounted her experiences being in the classroom in which her teacher was shot to death at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, Calif., Monday, April 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Christopher Weber)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:

1. UNANSWERED QUESTIONS IN U.S. SYRIA STRATEGY

The US hasn't clarified whether Syrian President Bashar Assad must go, how to protect displaced Syrians, and what would make America take further action.

2. WHAT U.S. SAYS RUSSIA KNEW ABOUT SYRIAN CHEMICAL ATTACK

A U.S. official says Russia must have known the attack was coming because it had a drone already flying over a hospital where victims were taken.

3. SHOOTING AT SAN BERNARDINO SCHOOL LEAVES TWO ADULTS AND ONE STUDENT DEAD

A husband fatally shot his estranged wife in her classroom before killing himself. One of the students struck by gunfire later died.

4. WHICH STATE HAS A NEW GOVERNOR AFTER SCANDAL

Kay Ivey, previously Alabama's lieutenant governor, was sworn in after the sitting governor resigned.

5. UPROAR AFTER PASSENGER IS LITERALLY DRAGGED OFF OVERBOOKED UNITED AIRLINES FLIGHT

Video taken by another passenger showed the man with a bloodied face after he refused to give up his seat.

6. WHO CAN NOW CALL THEMSELVES A PULITZER PRIZE WINNER

A small-town Iowa newspaper won for editorial writing, The New York Daily News and ProPublica won for public service journalism, and Colson Whitehead won the fiction prize.

7. SUSPECTED RUSSIAN SPAM BOSS ARRESTED IN SPAIN

Spanish authorities say they arrested Pyotr Levashov at U.S. request in an operation aimed at bringing down the Kelihos botnet.

8. ACTIVISTS SAY CHINA'S USE OF DEATH PENALTY FAR OUTPACES REST OF THE WORLD

Human rights group Dui Hua estimates China conducted 2,000 executions last year; Amnesty International counts 1,032 elsewhere in the world.

9. PRINCE'S EX-WIFE DETAILS THEIR LIFE TOGETHER IN NEW MEMOIR

Mayte Garcia talks about their marriage and the loss of their baby boy, who died just days after birth.

10. A TRI-NATIONAL WORLD CUP?

The U.S., Mexico and Canada announce a joint bid to host the 2016 World Cup.