10 Things You Need to Know About the Together Live Tour

From Woman's Day

1. It was started by a woman who has created conferences for Oprah.

The Together Live Tour was started by Jennifer Rudolph Walsh-an expert at creating high-end conferences for people like Oprah and Arianna Huffington-who wanted to bring amazing women onstage to tell their stories. "Together Live is not about leadership or networking. Instead, we focus on the power of storytelling to transform lives, uncovering purpose, connecting to a supportive community that helps in getting over the bridge of bravery into action," says Walsh. "When I met Glennon Doyle, we discovered we had the same dream: an intergenerational, intersectional tour that uses the power of storytelling to help people find purpose and get into action. Everyone is welcome, no qualifications needed beyond an open heart, an open mind, and a desire for a better world."

WE'RE BACK! TICKETS FOR THE #TOGETHERLIVE2017 TOUR ARE ON SALE NOW! Visit https://t.co/XE0q7cKf4T for details! pic.twitter.com/DnVs3b0k8d - together live events (@together_tweets) July 24, 2017

2. Tickets are super affordable.

To ensure as many people as possible could attend, tickets start at just $25 for three hours of inspiration. "It was crucial to us that the events would be affordable, held after work hours and in venues that accommodate thousands, so we could remove the two biggest obstacles of attendance-time and money," says Walsh.

3. This year's tour starts soon.

Tickets are on sale now for this year's cross-country tour, which starts in Portland on September 18, 2017, then hits Seattle, San Jose, Phoenix, Austin, Washington, D.C., Nashville, Minneapolis, Chicago and finishes with Philadelphia on October 26, 2017. "The great part of year two is we get to learn from the wisdom of the audiences from year one. They told us what they need: more cities, more speakers and more opportunities to stay together and act together. This community is a radical, vital act of love during a time when we need it most," says Walsh. You can snag seats at TogetherLive.com.

4. The interactivity is what makes this tour special.

"In addition to the stories that are shared on stage, we have various exercises and activations that inspire attendees to reflect on the breadcrumbs of their own life story that point them to their unique purpose. Real talk about heartbreak and triumph that ignites everyone," says Walsh.

5. Every woman in the audience writes her own manifesto.

"The personal manifesto is all about being intentional with our words-the powerful ones we use to identify ourselves and our purpose help us manifest what is possible. At Together, we encourage attendees to think about the things they're good at, the things they're passionate about and the things that motivate them-to find the sweet spot where those three things intersect is called your purpose. Defining your purpose is the first step in living it. And living it is the magic fairy dust of leading a happy, connected, impactful life," says Walsh. Here's the one Alicia Keys wrote last year:

View photos

6. And you can hear Walsh reading hers right now:

Together founder Jennifer Rudolph Walsh is sharing her personal manifesto with us! Have you filled yours out yet? Using your 2016 Tour workbook (or downloading the worksheet from our website), snap a pic of your manifesto & share it with us by using #MyTogetherManifesto! Posted by Together on Tuesday, January 17, 2017

7. There will be some pretty darn amazing speakers.

This year, there are knock-your-socks-off speakers, like headliners by Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach and Luvvie Ajayi. And at each stop there will be tons more people like Ibtihaj Muhammad, Connie Britton, and Maysoon Zayid, ready to share their experiences and hear yours.

8. On stage last year, Olympic gold medalist Abby Wambach talked about finding her sense of self-worth through soccer.

"I'm the youngest of seven. I grew up in a massive family and from the time I can remember walking, I was trying to be one of my bothers or sisters and they were all very sports-inclined. When I was five, I started playing soccer. And the first three games I played, I scored 27 goals. My mom said, 'Abby, don't you feel like maybe you should pass the ball?' I was super young, naive and I said, 'Well, isn't the whole point to score as many goals as possible and I feel like I'm pretty good at it so I don't see what the big deal is.' But [with soccer] I loved what it brought me. I was vying for attention from my mom and dad, and it was this thing that made my mom watch me and notice me. I was that kid who was like, 'Mom, watch me. Mom! Mom! Mom.' I found my currency through that affirmation and attention from my mom. I was able to do that through playing sports. But as a sensitive kid, I really needed to find the value in myself. I didn't fall in love with playing the game until my late teens and early 20s, until I could form my sense of confidence and self-worth because I wasn't doing something just for her attention. I was doing something for my country and the world."