10 things to know about today's election; ballot varies by town, political party

Mar. 19—Today is Election Day, but what that means for you will depend significantly on where you live, and which political party's primary you're voting in.

The Ohio House district representing much of Dayton has two Democrats and no Republicans running, so today's election will be consequential. Area Democrats also have big choices on which Congressional and state Senate candidates they'll pick from crowded fields, while Republicans in those districts already know Mike Turner and Charlotte McGuire will advance to November.

On the flip side, Ohio Republicans have a huge decision in their three-way U.S. Senate primary, while Democrats know Sherrod Brown is their November candidate. And there are several GOP primaries for state and local races.

Not sure what's on your ballot today? Visit www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/sample-ballot/. Select your county, enter your name, select "sample ballots" and then pick which party's ballot you want. That process will also show your polling place. Here are 10 more things to know.

How to vote

First, the basics. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Make sure to bring your photo ID because of a change in Ohio law (driver's license, state ID card, passport or other option listed here: www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/id-requirements/).

In a primary election, voters choose either a Democratic or Republican ballot, and vote for the candidates they want to advance to the general election in November. If you don't want to vote for political party candidates, but you do want to vote on a tax levy or local option on the ballot in your jurisdiction, request an "issues only" ballot.

President

Yes, many people call this election cycle a "presidential primary," and yes, Ohioans will be voting for president. But because Ohio sits somewhat late in the primary process, incumbent Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump have already clinched their parties' nominations for the November election.

U.S. Senate

Democrat Sherrod Brown is in his 18th year as one of Ohio's two senators, and he is running for reelection, with no Democratic opposition. But the Republican contest to face Brown in November has been the highest-profile race on the ballot. State Sen. Matt Dolan, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and businessman Bernie Moreno are the Republican candidates.

Moreno is endorsed by Trump and talks about ending "wokeness," and the need to restore election integrity. Dolan is endorsed by Gov. Mike DeWine and talks about traditional Republican ideas of lower taxes and school choice, and said Republicans must work across the aisle. LaRose says he'll help Trump accomplish his agenda, and says he's more in touch with Ohioans because the other two are longtime millionaires.

U.S. Congress

Every seat in Congress is up for vote in 2024, but not every seat has a contested race in the March primary. District 10 covers Montgomery, Greene and parts of Clark County and is represented by two-decade Republican incumbent Mike Turner. He has no Republican opposition, so in November, he'll face the winner of Tuesday's Democratic primary involving Amy Cox, David Esrati, Joseph Kuzniar and Tony Pombo.

District 8 covers Preble, Darke, and parts of Miami County, and also stretches south toward Cincinnati. It has been represented the past eight years by Republican Warren Davidson, who is being challenged by Kay Rogers. Democrats running in District 8 are Vanessa Enoch, David Gelb and Nathaniel Hawkins.

In District 15 (parts of Miami and Clark counties, then east to Columbus) Democrats Adam Miller and Zerqa Abid are seeking the nomination to challenge incumbent Republican Mike Carey, who is unopposed in the March primary. In District 1, which includes Warren County, Democratic incumbent Greg Landsman and Republican challenger Orlando Sonza will advance and square off in the November election.

Ohio Supreme Court

In the wake of last year's abortion votes, the Supreme Court will be a hot topic in November, when Ohioans will decide on three of the court's seven seats. But almost all of the candidates are unopposed in this election. The only March primary is a race between Democrats Terri Jamison and Lisa Forbes.

Statehouse

There are nearly a dozen Ohio Senate and Ohio House seats up for grabs in the region this year. Most of them are in strongly Republican districts, meaning today's Republican primaries could go a long way toward deciding November's winners.

On the other side, today's 38th House District Democratic primary will decide the eventual winner, as there is no Republican candidate. Derrick Foward and Desiree Tims are the candidates seeking to represent much of the city of Dayton, plus Trotwood.

County government races

One Montgomery County Commission race has contested primaries on both sides — incumbent Democrat Judy Dodge vs. Youssef Elzein, with the winner advancing to November to face Republicans' choice of Kate Baker and Jordan Wortham.

Greene County has one competitive Republican primary for a Commission seat. Whichever of Xenia Mayor Sarah Mays and former Beavercreek mayor Bob Stone wins today is all but elected, as there will be no Democrat on the November ballot.

Other county races include Republican battles for Miami County Sheriff, Warren County Clerk of Courts, Greene County Recorder and Montgomery County Domestic Relations Judge. In all four cases, today's winner will have no Democratic opponent in November.

School levies

Six school districts are asking voters to approve new tax levies or bond issues — Centerville, Franklin, Milton-Union, Tipp City, Greeneview and the Warren County Career Center. Four of those (all but Franklin and Tipp City) come four months after voters rejected school levy requests in November. The Tipp City, Greeneview and Warren CCC taxes are bond issue requests that would go to pay for new school construction.

Other levies, issues

There are a wide variety of taxes being sought by cities and townships. Prominent among them, Dayton wants voters to renew an 8-year, 0.25% income tax that raises $15 million for its annual budget. Other communities are seeking tax increases — Xenia 4 mills for public safety costs and Harrison Twp. with two 5-mill levies (one for fire/EMS, one for basic township operations).

And some communities have complex issues — Clayton is again seeking a 1% increase in its city income tax, but offset somewhat by a change in the credit for taxes paid to other cities. Oakwood's levy is labeled a new 2.41-mill tax, but city officials say it would just reinstate the amount that expired in January due to a city clerical error.

The last unusual issue is a three-part vote by residents of one precinct of Centerville on whether beer, wine and mixed beverages can be sold for carryout by stores in their area. The owners of the Elsa's restaurant and bar on Far Hills Avenue planned to sell their property after 40 years to the Sheetz gas station-convenience store chain. The neighboring church and retirement community oppose Sheetz, and put these items on the ballot, which, if passed, would forbid carryout alcohol sales in the entire precinct.

For more detail on today's election, visit www.DaytonDailyNews.com/elections, where there are dozens of in-depth stories on candidate races and ballot issues. Election results will appear on that page Tuesday night.