10 Things to Know for Friday

Police board Mexican Air Force plane after the extradition of drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Mexico's Foreign Relations Department announced Guzman was handed over to U.S. authorities for transportation to the U.S. on Thursday, the last day of President Barack Obama's administration and a day before Donald Trump is to be inaugurated. (AP Photo/Christian Torres)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. TRUMP READIES FOR HIS BIG MOMENT

The president-elect sweeps into Washington on the eve of his inauguration, pledging to unify a nation sorely divided and clamoring for change.

2. NOTORIOUS CARTEL KINGPIN EXTRADITED TO US

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who twice made brazen prison escapes in Mexico, will face drug trafficking and other charges in New York.

3. OBAMA SPENDS LOW-KEY FINAL DAY IN OFFICE

Hanging over his departure is the reality that he's being replaced by a successor who has vowed to upend much of what he accomplished.

4. RESCUE CREWS REACH ITALIAN HOTEL FLATTENED BY AVALANCHE

The search for survivors is hampered by heavy snowfall and fears the buildings at the four-star mountain resort might collapse.

5. US BOMBERS STRIKE TWO ISLAMIC STATE CAMPS IN LIBYA

The attack, likely the final military action in Obama's global counterterror campaign, kills more than 80 extremist fighters, the Pentagon says.

6. WHAT'S NEWEST ARGUMENT FOR HPV VACCINATIONS

The first national estimate suggests that nearly half of U.S. men have genital infections caused by a sexually transmitted human papillomavirus.

7. TROOPS ENTER GAMBIA IN EFFORT TO GET JAMMEH TO GO

A West African regional force arrives to support the country's newly inaugurated president, while longtime ruler Yahya Jammeh shows no sign of stepping down.

8. WHY UBER HAS AGREED TO SHELL OUT $20 MILLION

The settlement with the FTC resolves claims that the company duped people into driving for its ride-hailing service with false promises about how much they would earn.

9. MIGUEL FERRER DIES OF CANCER AT 61

The actor brought a stern authority to his role on CBS' hit drama "NCIS: Los Angeles" and, before that, to the NBC crime drama "Crossing Jordan."

10. HOW SIN CITY COULD HIT JACKPOT

If league owners approve, the Raiders intend to move from Oakland to Las Vegas, a city the NFL had previously gone out of its way to shun because of sports betting fears.