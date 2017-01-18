10 Things to Know for Wednesday

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016 file photo, a Union Jack flag and a European flag blow in the wind in front of the city hall in London. To kick off the formal process of pulling out of the bloc, Prime Minister Theresa May will have to trigger Article 50 of the EU Treaty, which will give both sides up to two years to agree to the terms of the divorce. May has said that she will start the process by the end of March - meaning that Britain can expect to be out of the EU by mid-2019. But many uncertainties about the withdrawal process remain because Article 50 has never been used before. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. OBAMA COMMUTES CHELSEA MANNING'S PRISON SENTENCE

The president's action in his final days in office will allow the convicted Army leaker to go free nearly three decades early.

2. PUTIN TAKES PARTING SHOT AT OBAMA

The Russian leader accuses the outdoing administration of trying to undermine the legitimacy of Trump's election with fake allegations.

3. TRUMP PICK FOR EDUCATION SECRETARY PUSHES SCHOOL CHOICE

At the same time, Betsy DeVos, during a sometimes contentious confirmation hearing, pledges not to dismantle public education.

4. HOW BRITAIN'S BREXIT IS PLAYING OUT

In a long-awaited speech, Prime Minister Theresa May makes clear that the U.K. will say goodbye to the single market, the European Court of Justice and the freedom of movement for workers.

5. AFTER THREE YEARS, SEARCH FOR MALAYSIA FLIGHT 370 SUSPENDED

Experts will continue analyzing data and scrutinizing debris washing ashore in a bid to narrow down where the jetliner crashed in the southern Indian Ocean with 239 people onboard.

6. WHAT 'OBAMACARE' REPEAL, WITHOUT REPLACEMENT, WOULD LOOK LIKE

Insurance premiums would jump sharply and some 18 million Americans would lose health coverage, Congress' budget office estimates.

7. WIDOW OF ORLANDO NIGHTCLUB GUNMAN IN COURT

Noor Salman, 30, allegedly knew about the horrific attack ahead of time and faces charges that could carry up to life in prison.

8. REFUGEES KILLED IN ACCIDENTAL BOMBING

A Nigerian air force fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram extremists mistakenly bombs a refugee camp, killing more than 100 people.

9. CAROLINE KENNEDY STEPPING DOWN AS AMBASSADOR TO JAPAN

In her three years on the job, Kennedy worked to deepen the U.S.-Japan relationship despite regular flare-ups over American military bases on Okinawa.

10. WHO'S POISED TO JOIN MLB IMMORTALS

Tim Raines and Jeff Bagwell are likely to be voted into baseball's Hall of Fame. Trevor Hoffman and Ivan Rodriguez, too, might make the grade.