10 Things to Know for Today

In this Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, photo, Jason Newton, of the Department of Water Resources, takes a picture of water going over the emergency spillway at Oroville Dam in Oroville, Calif. Officials have ordered residents near the Oroville Dam in Northern California to evacuate the area Sunday, Feb. 12, saying a "hazardous situation is developing" after an emergency spillway severely eroded. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. NEARLY 200,000 UNDER EVACUATION ORDER NEAR CALIFORNIA DAM

Authorities in Oroville warn an emergency spillway in the United States' tallest dam is in danger of failing and could unleash flood waters on towns below.

2. WHAT TRUDEAU HAS PLANNED IN WASHINGTON

The Canadian prime minister will participate in a roundtable discussion about women in the workforce, meet with Trump to talk about trade and participate in a working lunch.

3. WHERE DESPERATE IMMIGRANTS ARE HEADING

Canada is increasingly being seen as a haven for asylum seekers turned away by the U.S., and migrants are willing to chance a walk across the border in dangerous cold to get there.

4. TRUMP TRAVEL BAN SPARKS IRAQI ANGER

Also breeding resentment and suspicion are the U.S. president's statements that the Americans should have taken Iraq's oil and his hard line against close ally Iran — this as a critical phase of the battle for Mosul against IS looms.

5. SENATE NEARS CONFIRMATION OF TREASURY PICK

This despite complaints by Democrats that Steven Mnuchin failed to protect thousands of homeowners from unnecessary foreclosures when he headed OneWest Bank.

6. RIGHTS GROUP: PAKISTAN FORCING AFGHAN REFUGEES HOME

Human Rights Watch charges that Islamabad is forcing hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees back to their homeland, which is still beset by war and crushing poverty.

7. NEW CIVICS COURSE IN SCHOOLS: HOW TO AVOID FAKE NEWS

Teachers say classroom instruction can play a role in deflating the kind of "Pope endorses Trump" headlines that muddied the waters during the 2016 presidential campaign.

8. AP IMAGE OF TURKISH ASSASSIN WINS WORLD PRESS PHOTO AWARD

Burhan Ozbilici won the competition for his image of a gun-wielding off-duty Turkish policeman standing over the body of Russia's ambassador, whom he had just fatally shot.

9. WHO WAS STILL BELLE OF THE BALL

Even though Adele flubbed one of her live performances at the Grammys, she took home all five awards she was nominated for, including album, record and song of the year.

10. YOU JUST MIGHT RECOGNIZE THESE FURRY FRIENDS

Some of the thousands of dogs competing at the Westminster Kennel Club show have been in movies and TV shows, stage productions, magazine pages and ads.