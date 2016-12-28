10 Things to Know for Today

In this Nov. 14, 2016 photo, a young man collects rice that fell from a cargo truck waiting to enter the port and refill in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, the port that handles the majority of Venezuela's food imports. At the ports, food sometimes rots even as 90 percent of Venezuelans say they can't afford enough to eat. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TURKEY, RUSSIA REPORTEDLY AGREE ON SYRIA CEASE-FIRE PLAN

A Turkish news agency says Ankara and Moscow are working to ensure that the truce would come into effect at midnight, although there was no immediate confirmation from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

2. CARRIE FISHER FOUND BEST MATERIAL IN HER OWN TROUBLES

"People relate to aspects of my stories and that's nice for me because then I'm not all alone with it," she told The AP in 2009.

3. OBAMA, JAPAN'S ABE DECRY 'HORRORS OF WAR'

They seek to prove that even the bitterest enemies can become allies, during a historic pilgrimage to the hallowed waters of Pearl Harbor.

4. FOR TRUMP WHITE HOUSE, DIPLOMATIC SECURITY CHALLENGES REMAIN

As president, Trump will be responsible for protecting America's diplomats, but so far he's offered virtually no insight into how he'll do that.

5. SECOND FLIGHT RECORDER RECOVERED FROM BLACK SEA CRASH SITE

The first black box was found the previous day and experts have started analyzing its data to determine the cause of the tragedy that killed 92 people.

6. WHO IS TRAFFICKING FOOD AS COUNTRY GOES HUNGRY

The Venezuelan military is using its control over the national food supply to make money, The AP finds.

7. WHERE POLICE LAUNCH 2017 KINDNESS CAMPAIGN

Law enforcers in Alaska's capital city are spearheading efforts to turn the new year into a community-wide year of kindness.

8. KACHIN REBELS SEE MORE MYANMAR ATTACKS

They say the government has only escalated fighting since Aung San Suu Kyi took over as leader, crushing the hopes that had led many ethnic minorities to support her party.

9. WHY MORE AMERICANS ARE RETIRING ABROAD

Experts say retirees most often cite the cost of living as the reason for leaving the U.S.

10. GREAT SPORTS DYNASTIES NEVER HAVE TIME TO SAVOR THE MOMENT

For Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, there's little time for joy and satisfaction because it's always on to the relentless pursuit of the next title.