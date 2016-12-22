10 Things to Know for Thursday

FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2015 file photo shows the nave of the Washington National Cathedral in Washington. A day after Donald Trump is sworn in, he and his cabinet members plan to attend a prayer service at the cathedral where "all faiths will be represented at his request," according to the Washington Episcopal bishop who oversees the cathedral. But the customary ceremony is complicated this time by anger over the president-elect’s rhetoric on Muslims, immigrants and others. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

1. REPEAL OF NORTH CAROLINA LGBT LAW FAILS

A deal has fallen apart to undo the North Carolina law known as the "bathroom bill" in a sign of the state's bitter political divide.

2. GERMANY HAD MONITORED BERLIN TRUCK ATTACK SUSPECT FOR MONTHS

The Tunisian man sought in a manhunt across Europe had been deemed a threat long before a truck plowed into a Christmas market — and even kept him under covert surveillance for six months.

3. WHY US CITIES ARE ON HIGH ALERT FOR HOLIDAYS

Police have stepped up security at places where crowds gather for Christmastime following Berlin's deadly truck attack.

4. WHERE SYRIANS WERE EVACUATED IN HEAVY SNOW

Hundreds of rebel fighters and civilians have been bused out of war-ravaged Aleppo in heavy snow as the evacuation of former rebel strongholds entered its final phase.

5. HOW MANY HAVE SIGNED UP FOR 'OBAMACARE'

Enrollment is running ahead of last year's pace, as the Obama administration says 6.4 million people have signed up so far this year for subsidized private insurance coverage through HealthCare.gov.

6. TRUMP'S INAUGURAL TO INCLUDE INTERFAITH PRAYER SERVICE

Religious leaders must decide whether they should participate in the customary interfaith prayer service at Washington's National Cathedral, amid tensions over Donald Trump's statements on Muslims, immigrants and others.

7. WHO TRUMP PICKED TO LEAD NEW WHITE HOUSE TRADE COUNCIL

Economist Peter Navarro, author of "Death By China" and a hardliner toward the country, will lead a newly created White House council on trade.

8. WHEN ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING DEATHS SPIKE

They peak during the holiday season across the U.S., when they are more likely to occur than any other time of the year.

7. NEARLY 400 DRUG ADDICTS HELPED IN POLICE EFFORT

The novel drug addiction program in a small Massachusetts fishing town has since been replicated by more than 150 police departments in 28 states.

9. UBER PULLS SELF-DRIVING CARS FROM CALIFORNIA ROADS

State transportation regulators revoked registrations for the vehicles, after the ride-sharing company's launched the service in its hometown of San Francisco.

10. HOW ALAN THICKE DIED

The "Growing Pains" star's death certificate states he died of a ruptured aorta three hours after it first developed a tear.