10 Things to Know for Monday

President Donald Trump walks to the Oval Office upon arrival at the White House in Washington, Sunday, March 5, 2017, from a trip to Florida. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. TRUMP ASKS CONGRESS TO HELP FIND EVIDENCE OF WIRETAP

The president makes an unverified claim that Barack Obama had phones tapped at Trump Tower — which FBI Director James Comey denies and asks the Justice Department to publicly reject.

2. NKOREA FIRES 4 BANNED BALLISTIC MISSILES INTO THE OCEAN

The missiles flew about 1,000 kilometers, with three landing in Japan's exclusive economic zone.

3. UN: FIGHTING IN NORTHERN SYRIA UPROOTS 66,000 PEOPLE

The battle for al-Bab has displaced 40,000 residents, while another 26,000 people have fled fighting around Manbij and al-Khafseh, according to the United Nations.

4. WHY FEWER AMERICANS FACE IRS AUDITS

Federal budget cuts have led to the loss of 17,000 jobs at the agency — including 7,000 enforcement agents who conducted audits.

5. MARINES ARE BEING INVESTIGATED FOR SHARING NUDE PHOTOS

The photos of female Marines, veterans and other women were shared on the Facebook page "Marines United" with a membership of active-duty and retired male Marines.

6. POLL: NATION AT ODDS OVER WHAT IT MEANS TO BE AMERICAN

A new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research also finds 7 in 10 people — regardless of political party — say the country is losing its identity.

7. WHERE MICH. TURNS IN BATTLE AGAINST ASIAN CARP

The state sets aside $1 million to enlist the public to come up with ideas on keeping the invasive fish from entering Lake Michigan and threatening its fishing and tourism industry.

8. ISLAMIC STATE CAR BOMBS TARGET IRAQI TROOPS IN MOSUL

The extremist group's fighters dispatched six car bombs, which were all destroyed before reaching the troops in west Mosul, Iraqi officials say.

9. WHAT RUSSIAN LAWMAKER WANTS TO DO ABOUT SOCCER HOOLIGANISM

Igor Lebedev says soccer brawls should be turned into sporting contests by pitting teams of 20 unarmed fighters against each other arenas.

10. 'LOGAN' SLASHES BOX OFFICE FOR $85.3M

The R-rated "X-Men" spinoff, starring Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, ranks among the biggest March openings ever.