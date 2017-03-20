10 Things to Know for Monday

President Donald Trump walks to the White House after arriving on Marine One, Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Washington. Trump is returning from a trip to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday.

1. HOUSE PANEL SET FOR RUSSIA HACKING HEARINGS

Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, says documents from the FBI and Justice Department show "evidence of collusion" between some American citizens and Russians to interfere with U.S. elections.

2. SENATE WEIGHS HIGH COURT NOMINATION

The confirmation of Neil Gorsuch would ensure a conservative advantage on the Supreme Court.

3. YOU KNOW HE NEVER STOPS ROCKIN'

Fans mourning Chuck Berry's death at 90 may find solace in a new album the rock icon recorded months ago that's expected to be released later this year.

4. HOW PAUL RYAN WANTS TO CHANGE GOP HEALTH CARE BILL

The House speaker says he will push to revise the plan to replace Obamacare so it offers more help to older people.

5. NKOREA TESTS NEW HIGH-THRUST ROCKET ENGINE

The test was conducted as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Asia, focusing on how to deal with Pyongyang's nuclear programs.

6. 'I'M THE BEST PERSON EVER TO HAVE A COLUMN IN THIS BUSINESS'

That's how brash New York newsman Jimmy Breslin spoke of himself as a Pulitzer-winning chronicler of the city's streets. Breslin has died at 88.

7. WHAT RISKY MOVE 'MEETUP' TAKES

The networking website plans to help coordinate protests among more than 120,000 activists involved with anti-Trump Meetup groups.

8. WHERE WILDFIRE FORCES EVACUATIONS

Officials in Boulder, Colo., order 1,000 residents to leave their homes as fire crews battle a wind-whipped blaze in the mountains outside town.

9. ISRAEL GIVES GLIMPSE OF ARTIFACTS FROM TIME OF JESUS

"Today we can reconstruct very accurately many, many aspects of the daily life of the time of Christ," says Gideon Avni of the Israel Antiquities Authority.

10. TOP-SEED TARHEELS ADVANCE TO SWEET SIXTEEN

After blowing a 17-point lead, North Carolina rallies to beat Arkansas 72-65 in the NCAA tourney.