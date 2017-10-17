The 10 things to know going into this NBA season

FILE - This Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 file photo shows Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, and Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry battling for a loose ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Cleveland. The Warriors and Cavaliers are being penciled in to meet in the NBA Finals once again. They're going to drive most of the conversation this season, a fact that is not lost on the league or its TV partners. When the season tips off Tuesday, Cleveland will take the center stage first, followed by the Warriors. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

Happy New Year, NBA.

The 72nd regular season starts Tuesday night, when Boston heads to Cleveland and Houston goes to Golden State. Fans in Cleveland will boo Kyrie Irving, fans in Oakland will cheer the Warriors' latest championship banner, and the march toward April will finally be underway.

The offseason was loaded with changes. Carmelo Anthony and Paul George went to Oklahoma City, Gordon Hayward and Irving went to Boston, Isaiah Thomas got sent to Cleveland, Jimmy Butler is now in Minnesota and Paul Millsap calls Denver home. That's seven All-Stars who moved, a record for an NBA offseason.

Every coach who started last season will start this season. That's an NBA first.

Here's 10 things to know about the NBA season that is finally here:

10. QUICK STARTERS

San Antonio, Toronto and Miami will likely start 1-0 — because under current management, San Antonio, Toronto and Miami almost always start 1-0. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is 18-2 on opening night, Raptors coach Dwane Casey is 7-1 and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is 7-2. Spoelstra has started 1-0 in each of the last six seasons, the longest such run in the NBA. A coach in need of a 1-0 start? Try New Orleans' Alvin Gentry. He's dropped five straight openers and is 2-9 on opening night. Brooklyn, Orlando, Milwaukee and Utah have the league's longest current opening-night losing streaks, starting 0-1 in each of the last four seasons.

9. FROM DISTANCE

Last season was the third straight where the NBA's team single-season 3-point record fell, starting with Houston (933 in 2014-15), Golden State (1,077 in 2015-16) and Houston again (1,181 from 2016-17). Between the Rockets, Cleveland, Boston and the Warriors, four of the five highest single-season 3-point totals in history came last season. Don't expect the 3-ball to go away anytime soon, either.

8. LEBRON'S MARKS

LeBron James' list of milestones is about to get longer. He comes into this season 1,213 points shy of becoming the seventh NBA player to reach 30,000, meaning it should happen by about the All-Star break barring any extended absence. He's also on pace to eclipse the 8,000-rebound and 8,000-assist marks this season. The only other player in NBA history with 25,000 points, 6,000 rebounds and 6,000 assists is Kobe Bryant. James already has all those numbers, and counting.

7. WHERE'S THE DEFENSE?

In 2014-15, half the league — 15 teams — held opponents under 100 points per game. Two seasons later, San Antonio and Utah were the only teams that managed the feat. The league's planned crackdown on traveling this season might help, but it'll be interesting to see if defensive numbers improve in this era of 3-point-reliant, pace-and-space basketball.

6. MAYBE MINNESOTA

Think about this, with apologies to fans in the Pacific Northwest: There have been more NBA playoff games in Seattle over the last 13 years than in Minneapolis. This will finally be the year that changes. The Timberwolves, who last reached the postseason in 2004, should return this spring even in a loaded Western Conference with Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and new addition Jimmy Butler leading the way.

5. SPURS CHASE HISTORY

If the Spurs win 41 games this season — a safe bet — it'll be the 21st consecutive season where San Antonio finishes the regular season at .500 or better. That would tie the NBA mark in that department, matching the feat set by the Utah Jazz from 1983-84 to 2003-04. The Spurs set a record for consecutive winning seasons last year with their 20th. (Utah was 41-41 in 1984-85.)

4. DIRK'S LONGEVITY

Dallas' Dirk Nowitzki enters this season 31 games away from passing Kevin Willis for No. 6 on the NBA's all-time list. At 48,673 minutes, he's also within striking distance of No. 5 Elvin Hayes (50,000), No. 4 Jason Kidd (50,111) and No. 3 Kevin Garnett (50,418).

3. STEPH WATCH

Stephen Curry will have just turned 30 when this regular season ends. And by then, he legitimately could be No. 3 on the NBA's all-time 3-point list. Curry starts this season No. 10, and at his current pace will pass Ray Allen for the top spot sometime in the 2019-2020 season.

2. NEW DEADLINE

No longer will the All-Star Game be overshadowed by talk of who's getting moved where (like last year, when DeMarcus Cousins was traded to the Pelicans while players were still in locker rooms in New Orleans immediately after the game). The trade deadline will now be 10 days before the All-Star break, so this season that means Feb. 8.

1. AND THE WINNER IS ...

How can anyone pick against Golden State right now? The Warriors will get their third title in four years, which is the easiest prediction possible. So we'll finish this with some probably less-than-chalk picks: LeBron James is going to reclaim the MVP award, the Rockets will have a game where they connect 30 times from 3-point range and Charlotte's Steve Clifford will be coach of the year.

