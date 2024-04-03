10 tasty finds from popcorn to nuts to elevate your next charcuterie board | Phil Masturzo

Here are some different items to help spice up your next charcuterie board.

As a photographer the last 40 or so years, I have yelled out the phrase “say cheese” a time or two to get my subjects to smile. But as a food and wine writer, one of my main prerogatives is to get you to eat cheese, and all the other yummy things that go with it.

I am in constant search for items to include on a charcuterie board that will make my guests smile after each nibble. I even keep a small cooler in my car during my daily travels just in case I happen upon the next new cheese, olive tapenade or charcuterie meat. Sometimes it’s the hunt that we enjoy as much as the smiles we put on our guests.

From fancy Italian crackers to duck salami, you can find some unique, quality items in the area that can help amplify your charcuterie boards.

Here are 10 items that made me smile inside and out and will help your boards stand out from all the others.

Asturi Parchment Crispbread

Pane carasau is a traditional, ultra-thin crispy bread served on the Italian island of Sardinia. These large, round sheets, baked in a 500-degree oven, are one of the most distinctive foods of the island. It is also know as “carta de music,” or sheet music bread, as it makes a crackling sound when broken.

I have Nicola Comelli to thank for introducing me to this Sardinian wonder. Comelli was in Akron a few years ago to market his wines and brought a box of this amazing bread, along with a bottle of his family wine and olive oil, to my house.

Nicola and his wife, Maria, who is from Cuyahoga Falls, showed me how to enjoy this island treasure by brushing olive oil on top and adding a sprinkle of finely chopped rosemary and sea salt. It was an unforgettable experience.

I was beyond thrilled to find a $7.99 box of Asturi Parchment Crispbread in the cheese department of the Cuyahoga Falls Market District. Put back that box of crackers and pick up some sheet music bread to add some ritz to your next charcuterie board.

Mitica taralli

I discovered these light and buttery Italian crackers while touring Franciacorta wineries in the Lake Iseo region of Italy. Many wineries serve these round knots to munch on while sampling wine.

A popular snack made famous in the Puglia region of southern Italy, tarallini is similar to a breadstick, but formed into rings about the size of a nickel for easy snacking. You can also find taralli, a much bigger and harder round knot, at DeVitis. They come in olive oil, anise, and crushed red pepper flavors.

The $4.99 Mitica Taralli, which are about the size of a half dollar, can be found at Beau’s Market in Copley and at both Mustard Seed Market locations. The tiny tarallini from Bella Rustico are another good option, as they are soft, buttery, and a little flaky in texture. They are sold at Heinen’s and Farmer’s Rail in Hudson.

Nu Bake phyllo crisps

Nu Bake phyllo crisps are handmade in Donj Stupnik, Croatia. They come in three flavors: apricot honey, apple cinnamon, and cranberry oat. They are an excellent way to add texture to your board. They can be eaten on their own or with a dabble of your favorite dip or soft cheese spread.

Find these $4.99 treats at the Giant Eagle Market District stores as well as Beau’s Market in Copley.

Metropolis Gourmet Popcorn

Savory popcorn is an unexpected and unpretentious way to add texture and flavor to any board.

Metropolis Gourmet Popcorn in Cuyahoga Falls and Hudson has 20 savory flavors and countless sweet varieties of popcorn to choose from. I sampled a few and decided on the nacho, cheddar and white cheddar flavor.

Salty, buttery popcorn or kettle cooked potato chips are a wonderful pairing with sparkling wine.

You could also go sweet with chocolate and caramel flavors, which do well with zinfandel, red blends and port wines.

A medium $6.50 bag was more than enough to add some flavorful texture to my board.

DOMA stuffed cherry peppers

A jar of these tiny cheese-stuffed cherry peppers are the perfect way to add color and spice to any occasion. The $8.99 16.6-ounce jars, which come in red and yellow varieties, are imported from Macedonia − the country, not the place off Route 8.

Doma means “my home” in the Macedonian language. These little guys do have a bit of a kick, which I welcome. You can also find the DOMA pepper spread to put on crackers or crostini.

You can find these peppers at Devitis Italian Market deli counter, Beau’s Market in Copley, Village Garden, Mustard Seed Market, and Al’s Quality Meats in Barberton.

Camembert Supreme cheese

I love cheese as much as I love wine. And it seems like there are just as many cheeses to discover as there are wines.

It was hard choosing only one cheese to recommend; however, Camembert Supreme is a creamy favorite that I recently found at both Mustard Seed Market locations for $19.49 a pound

This cow's milk cheese comes from the Normandy region in northwest France. Though it looks similar and is often substituted for brie, Camembert is made with a bit less butterfat. The rind is just as soft and delicious as the creamy inside.

You can eat this soft and gooey cheese on its own, or top it with your favorite jam, jelly or preserve.

Carmona olive mix

Olives are always a staple for my boards.

The Carmona olive mix from Krieger’s Market in Cuyahoga Falls is one of my favorites. This mix comes with four or five different olive varieties. Some pair well with red wine, and some are better with white. I love the versatility of flavors that this mix offers.

A second favorite has to be the Sanniti Castelvetrano olives from DeVitis. They are crunchy (AKA, come with the pit in) and have a wonderful buttery flavor.

Mitica fried Portuguese Douro almonds

Mitica fried Portuguese Douro almonds are something new I found in the cheese department at the Heinen’s in Hudson. Their cleverly boastful sign claiming that marcona almonds from Spain have met their match really got my attention.

At $15.99 a pound, they are a tasty and more affordable option to those almonds from Spain.

Farmer's Rail meats

There's always a tasty selection of charcuterie meats available at any of the three Farmer's Rail locations in Bath, Hudson and Cuyahoga Falls. After all, one of the best places to find good meats is at a butcher shop. This one happens to also have a restaurant, wine, a little fresh produce, cheese and a whole lot more.

Duck salami was one of the more unusual meats that I have purchased from this shop.

F-Bombs truffles

Normally, F-bombs are strictly verboten at the table. However, adding a few of these chocolate truffles from Fox Confections in Mentor shouldn't get you into any trouble.

You can choose from cheesecake, birthday cake, raspberry, s’mores, red velvet, cookies and cream, peanut butter, and original chocolate flavors. Twelve bombs are sold in a box for $14.99.

I found these lovely chocolate delights at Heinen’s in Hudson. They’re the perfect bombs to drop on your next wine party host.

