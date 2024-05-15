These 10 successful alumni are being inducted into Miami Dade College’s Hall of Fame

Miami Dade College will honor 10 alumni this Friday at its 22nd annual Alumni Hall of Fame Awards Ceremony at the Loews Coral Gables Hotel. The event celebrates alumni who have succeeded in industries ranging from nonprofits to journalism to banking and also raises money for student scholarships. More than 410 alumni have been inducted since 2003.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Raied S. Jadallah, who oversaw the rescue and recovery efforts after the Surfside condo collapse in 2021, is representing the public safety industry in this year’s class of inductees.

“It is truly an immense honor to be inducted into the MDC Hall of Fame,” Jadallah said. “I cherish every experience I had while in school, as they have taught me how to persevere and find success along the way.”

Jadallah called graduating from Miami Dade College a transforming influence that led to his career as a leader of what he called one of the top fire departments in the world.

Another inductee, The Children’s Trust President & CEO James R. Haj, said that graduating from Miami Dade College built his passion for education and leadership.

“My time at MDC taught me the importance of leading with integrity, a required value to lead an organization like The Children’s Trust,” said Haj, who is being inducted in the nonprofit category.

Miami Herald Executive Editor Alex Mena, who is representing the print journalism industry, considers Miami Dade College his launchpad into journalism and fondly remembers the professor who first believed in his ability.

“If it wasn’t for MDC professor David Merves, who saw something in me my freshman year and recommended me to the sports editor at the Herald, I might not be here as Executive Editor today,” Mena said. “Being inducted into the MDC Hall of Fame is not just an honor, it’s a testament to the transformative impact of education and the unwavering support of a community that believed in my potential.”

Below is a list of the 10 inductees for 2024:

Banking: Vania Laguerre, senior vice president and local market executive, Bank of America

Business: Jesus Lebeña, senior vice president of corporate operations, MasTec Communications Group

Education: Mari Tere Rojas, School Board chair, District 6, Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Print journalism: Alex Mena, executive editor, Miami Herald

Marketing: Jose “Pepe” Dans, president, WOW Marketing

Marketing: Heide Dans, vice president, WOW Marketing

Nonprofit: James R. Haj, president and CEO, The Children’s Trust

Pharmacy: Stephanie Ann Perez, central pharmacy pharmacist, Publix Supermarkets

Public safety: Raied S. Jadallah, fire chief, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

Public service: Ashley V. Gantt, state representative, District 109, Florida House of Representatives